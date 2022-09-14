DJI releases Osmo Action 3 camera built for extremes

DJI has launched the Osmo Action 3, a follow up to last year's Action 2 camera. Building on its predecessor with brand-new features and smaller performance improvements, you can purchase the Osmo Action 3 right now at a starting price of £309.

Chief among the new features is vertical filming. The Action 3 has a new mounting system that tightly secure the camera to helmets, handlebars and more at vertical orientation via the new Horizontal-Vertical Protective Frame. The aim, says DJI, is to make the Action 3 more accessible and useful for content creators who primarly work on social media.

The Action 3 camera's battery has also had a bump: the new capacity of 1,770mAh is over three times that of the Action 2's paltry 580mAh. DJI says it should last for up to 160 minutes and keep you recording amongst even the most extreme environments since the camera can now also handle temperatures as low as -20°C – the minimum temperature of the Action 2 was only 0°C.

Recording quality has improved too: the Osmo Action 3 brings max speeds up to 120fps at 4K quality (instead of the 60fps limit of the Action 2) at the same super-wide 155° field of view. In our DJI Action 2 review, we found that the camera was prone to overheating – shutting off after only seven minutes of recording at 4K/60fps indoors in our tests – but to mitigate that, DJI says there's an improved heat management system to enable continuous 4K/60fps shooting until the battery runs dry. And for those who enjoy an outing on, or in, water bodies, the Osmo Action 3 is now waterproof up to 16m without any additional housing.

Elsewhere, DJI has upgraded its RockSteady stabilisation to its third generation and will work up to maximum quality levels of 4K/120fps, alongside HorizonSteady to eliminate camera shake and new HorizonBalancing: a midpoint between the two stabilisation modes that corrects tilt within ±45° for more dynamic environments like a drone obstacle course.

In terms of design, the Osmo Action 3 is said to be the first action camera with dual touchscreens, instead of the single front touchscreen on the previous model, and should provide even greater functionality for users amidst intense action.

The Osmo Action 3 Standard Combo – which includes the Osmo Action 3, one battery, the Horizontal-Vertical Protective Frame, Quick-Release Adapter Mount and Flat Adhesive Base – retails from £309. Alternatively, you can pick up the Osmo Action 3 Adventure Combo from £399 and receive all that plus two extra batteries, one extra Adapter Mount and a Multifunctional Battery Case. DJI is also releasing a range of dedicated accessories to help you capture everything in any way you please, ranging from a battery case to suction cup mount, should you need anything else.