Get a GORGEOUS GoPro action camera deal ahead of Black Friday
The five-star GoPro Hero 9 camera is at its lowest price ever on Amazon ahead of Black Friday
Black Friday might still be on the horizon, but the deals have already started rolling in, with Amazon cutting the price of the GoPro Hero 9 to its lowest yet. Now priced at just £199, down from an average of £293, this deal on the award-winning action camera represents remarkable value.
This action camera doesn’t just stand out for its price, either. In our review, we praised the camera for its exceptional video stabilisation, making even the most vigorous activities look effortlessly smooth. The GoPro Hero 9’s front-facing screen is also a highlight, providing real-time feedback for framing shots, a feature that is particularly useful for self-broadcasters and action-packed vlogging.
Our GoPro Hero 9 review awarded the camera a perfect five stars and a Recommended award. The 30% bigger battery than the previous generation meant that it’s a more long-lasting action camera than before, and we also liked the interchangeable lens feature, which offers versatility to cater to a wide array of filming conditions.
With the current pricing, Amazon has made this GoPro model more accessible to lower budgets, yet such an offer is bound to be transient as Black Friday approaches. Those interested in boosting their video-capturing capabilities should take advantage of this deal.
At £199, the GoPro Hero 9 is a must-have purchase for both seasoned adventurers and aspiring filmmakers. The combination of improved features and that healthy discount makes it a timely upgrade to one’s tech arsenal.