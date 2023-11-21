This Black Friday GoPro Hero 12 Black deal is STUNNING
The new Best Buy award-winning GoPro Hero 12 Black is cheaper than ever for Black Friday
This Black Friday, the GoPro Hero 12 Black – an action camera that received five stars and a Best Buy award from us – is available on Amazon for an extraordinary £339, down from the usual £399. This significant price cut marks the first major reduction for the Hero 12 Black, making it a compelling buy for both seasoned adventurers and newcomers to action cameras.
As we explain in our full GoPro Hero 12 Black review, the GoPro’s latest action camera maintains the brand’s classic aesthetic, identifiable by its distinctive blue splatter paint job on the front and rear, and an indented rather than painted shutter button. The addition of a new tripod thread in its base enhances its versatility for various shooting scenarios. This camera is constructed with a combination of hardened and rubberised plastics and is designed for robust use. It measures 72 x 51 x 34mm, weighs 154g, and offers 10m of native water resistance, ensuring durability and reliability in diverse environments.
The Hero 12 Black features a 25 x 25mm non-touch sensitive colour LCD, a microphone, and a removable lens. The lens housing can be replaced if scratched and is interchangeable with GoPro’s Max Lens Mod accessories for a broader field of view. The rear of the camera is dominated by a large, 50 x 33mm colour touchscreen, used for most of the camera’s control, menu navigation, and video playback, flanked by a small LED tally light that illuminates during recording.
In terms of performance, the GoPro Hero 12 Black excels with its user-friendly interface, offering dedicated modes for photo, video, and timelapse capture. The ‘Easy’ control mode provides a simplified user experience, while the ‘Pro’ control mode gives seasoned users full control over the camera’s stabilisation settings, resolutions, frame rates, and Protune capture controls. The camera can also be controlled using GoPro’s smartphone app, which is necessary for completing the initial setup. This app also allows for remote camera control, editing clips, backing up footage to the cloud, and sharing edits directly to social media platforms.
In summary, the GoPro Hero 12 Black stands out for its robust build, advanced features, and user-friendly interface, making it a top choice for capturing high-quality action videos and photos. The Black Friday deal on Amazon, representing a substantial discount, makes this an especially attractive offer for those in the market for a premium action camera.