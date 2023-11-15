Get a FANTASTIC offer on five-star Ninja air fryer this Black Friday

The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone isn’t just about diverse cooking options; it also includes smart features like “sync” and “match” to optimise the use of its twin baskets. The “sync” function ensures that different foods finish cooking simultaneously, while the “match” button adjusts the second basket to mirror the settings of the first. Additionally, the Max Crisp setting is ideal for cooking frozen foods quickly, and the air fryer can also bake, roast, and dehydrate​​​​.

In terms of usability, the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone is highly user-friendly and comes with a comprehensive cooking guide, making it accessible even for those new to air fryers. Although it lacks a stirring paddle, requiring occasional shaking of food for even cooking, this doesn’t significantly affect the overall taste and quality of the food. Its ease of use, combined with additional functions like Max Crisp, makes it a more appealing choice than competitors like the Tefal Actifry range​​.