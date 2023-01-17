Apple unveils M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro models

After a long wait, Apple has made a surprise announcement today with the launch of a pair of new M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro models.

Available in 14in and 16in display sizes, the new MacBook Pros share the same look as the previous generation, with MagSafe charging, an identical lineup of ports, and a 1080p FaceTime HD webcam.

Where these models differ, of course, is on the inside. For 2023, you can configure your MacBook Pro with either an M2 Pro or M2 Max chip, which both come with hugely increased performance and “the longest battery life ever in a Mac” at up to 22 hours according to Apple.

Neither device is expected to come cheap, however, with the 14in MacBook Pro starting at £2,149 and the 16in model starting at £2,699. That’s a £250 and £300 increase on their 2021 versions respectively.

But what do you get for the money? In a press release, Apple says that the M2 Pro MacBook Pro features either a 10- or 12-core CPU, with a mix of high-performance and high-efficiency cores that deliver up to 20% improved performance over the previous generation.

The M2 Pro also benefits from 200GB/sec of unified memory bandwidth, which is double the amount found in the M2 chip – the GPU is 30% faster as well.

Apple included some example use cases in its press release, highlighting an 80% improvement in rendering speeds in both Motion and Adobe Photoshop applications with the M2 Pro compared to its Intel-based MacBook Pro siblings.

The M2 Max, meanwhile, is the top dog, featuring a GPU with up to 38 cores (the M2 Pro has up to 19), delivering up to a 30% improvement in graphics rendering compared to the original M1 Max. It also has 400GB/sec of unified memory bandwidth and a “next-gen” 12-core CPU, which, like the M2 Pro, is capable of pushing performance by a further 20%.

Examples include Cinema 4D effects rendering speeds that are up to 6x faster than Intel-based MacBook Pros, with twice the colour grading speeds in DaVinci Resolve.

Apple is also keen to highlight their new connectivity features. Courtesy of the new M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets, these new MacBook Pros can connect to Wi-Fi 6E networks, with support for 8K displays at 60Hz and 4K displays up to 240Hz via the full-sized HDMI port. The ports remain the same, however, with three Thunderbolt 4 sockets, an SDXC card slot and MagSafe 3 charging making another appearance.

As for availability, both the 14in and 16in MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips are available to preorder today, with a release date of 24 January. We will be reviewing Apple’s new MacBook Pros in the coming weeks, so watch the space for our final verdicts.