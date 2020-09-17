Best Steriliser 2022: The top sterilisers to clean your baby’s bottles and feeding accessories

Getting yourself the best steriliser is one of the best and easiest ways to keep your baby’s feeding products bacteria-free, and is even recommended by the NHS. Sterilising is particularly necessary for a newborn. In fact, anything that comes into contact with your baby’s mouth should be sterilised until they’re 12 months old. The need to sterilise will lessen toward the end of their first year as children start to explore the world and their immune system is exposed to – and learns to deal with – germs and bacteria.

Baby sterilisers can be used for the obvious baby items such as bottles and dummies, but they can also be used to clean bottle teats, breast pumps and even non-baby objects such as cosmetic brushes and mobile phones. Whether you’re using ones that steam, use cold water or go in the microwave, sterilisers ensure your baby’s feeding equipment is free from harmful bugs and bacteria.

Our buying guide below provides tips on how to choose the best steriliser for your family and, below that, we’ve reviewed some of the best baby sterilisers available.

The best baby sterilisers: At a glance

How to choose the best baby steriliser for you

Baby sterilisers have come a long way, especially in the last five years, with plenty of options to choose from. The three main types of sterilisers are steam units (which can be used electronically or in the microwave), cold water systems and UV light sterilisers. Some have two tiers, while others are combination sterilisers suitable for both microwave and cold water sterilising.

If you have many things to sterilise in a day (perhaps you have twins or large breast pump accessories to clean), a larger unit might be best. If budget is a concern, cold water or microwave sterilisation systems tend to be more economical, yet still very effective solutions.

How do steam sterilisers work?

A steam steriliser does exactly what is says on the tin: it sterilises baby’s equipment using steam to get rid of germs. There are a few different ways you can sterilise with steam.

One method is to use a unit that plugs straight into the mains, while others can be placed in the microwave to heat up. Another clever and easy technique, which takes around 3-6 minutes, is to use microwave bags. This is perfect for travelling (although you do have to find a microwave).

How do I use a cold water system?

The cold water sterilisation method has been around for many, many years and kills germs by using a tablet or fluid that dissolves into cold water. Items are placed in this mixed solution, which can be used both at home or if you’re out and about. The best part about this method is that this cold water solution can be reused for the next 24 hours after the initial set up. Cold water sterilising can take around 15 minutes to get items sterile.

What is a UV steriliser?

A UV steriliser is a popular and extremely efficient sterilising method used in hospitals and dental practices across the UK. It uses an ultraviolet light to sterilise equipment and doesn’t require water. It is one of the more expensive units to buy but it doesn’t use any chemicals, nor does it need descaling, which can be a huge bonus. It does, however, take anywhere between 30-60 minutes to complete a sterilising cycle.

How much space do I need for a steriliser?

The amount of counter and/or storage space you’ll need for your steriliser depends on which model you go for and whether your sterilising unit comes equipped with accessories such as bottles, bottle warmers, a drying rack, etc. Most sterilisers are around the size of a standard kitchen appliance, such as a cake mixer. Some sterilisers are two-tiered so will need a taller space.

Cold water units vary in size and you will also need somewhere to safely store the dissolvable tablets. Microwave steriliser bags take up minimal space and can fit in a nappy bag or even a drawer with your sandwich bags.

Anything else I need to consider?

As babies have such fragile immune systems that haven’t fully developed, they are more susceptible to stomach-related illnesses, so it’s important to wash bottles with soap and warm water before sterilising them. Warm milk in particular can be a breeding ground for nasty germs, so washing them first will ensure any remaining milk bacteria is eliminated.

The best baby sterilisers to buy

1. Tommee Tippee complete feeding set: The best overall baby steriliser

Price: £58



A steriliser starter set is a perfect accompaniment for any parent with a newborn baby. Tommee Tippee’s set has everything you need to get started including an electric steamer, eight bottles, an electric bottle warmer, a bottle and teat brush, two insulated bottle bags, four milk powder dispensers, a 0-6 month soother and teat tongs. This steamer is easy to use and fits six full size bottles in it.

The unit itself fits into any sterilising routine as it steams bottles, dummies and teats in just five minutes. It’s not a huge unit either, and can easily find a home on an average kitchen countertop. For its reasonable price tag, there’s an awful lot included in the set and everything feels very sturdy and of good quality. Another bonus is that the electric steriliser only needs descaling once a month.

Key specs – Type: Electric steamer; Capacity: Sterilises six bottles in five minutes; Travel options: Can use insulated bottle bags and milk powder dispensers when out and about

2. Milton cold water sterilisation: The best cold water baby steriliser

Price: £16



One of the easiest ways to sterilise your baby's bottles and other feeding equipment is via cold water sterilisation. The Milton cold water sterilisation unit is a 5L container with a lid that locks tightly and a handle for easy transportation. You can sterilise items in 15 minutes using Milton’s sterilising tablets or fluid, and the solution itself will conveniently remain sterile for 24 hours.

Having one sterilising solution all day is handy and it helps with multiple baby feeds as you can take things in and out of it throughout the day. We love that there’s a spout to empty the solution and, as with most Milton products, there is no need to rinse the sterilised items prior to using them. To use, simply wash your bottles, dummies, etc. beforehand, put them in the solution, wait 15 minutes and you’re good to go.

Key specs – Type: Cold water sterilisation; Capacity: Fits around four to five 260ml bottles; Travel options: Can transport entire unit

3. Vital Baby Nurture Advanced Pro UV steriliser: The best UV baby steriliser

Price: From £117



For a fast sterilising system without the need to use water, this UV steriliser simply plugs in and has everything sterile and ready for instant use after seven minutes. In addition to sterilising bottles, dummies, and teats, it also cleans keys, cosmetic brushes, toys, and mobile phones for added versatility. We love that this is a compact unit, looks modern and not out of place on a countertop. It’s very quiet when in use too.

This unit is one of the most advanced on the market, and a typical clean and dry cycle takes around 30 minutes. It has four operating modes: ‘sterilise mode’ uses a UV light to sterilise items in seven minutes, while a ‘dry mode’ has everything dry in 17 minutes. ‘Auto mode’ automatically switches from drying all equipment to sterilising mode, and a ‘store mode’ activates the UV light for 60 seconds every hour after drying and sterilising, to keep everything sterile for up to three days.

Key specs – Type: UV steriliser; Capacity: Maximum bottle height of approximately 16cm; Travel options: N/A

4. Tommee Tippee microwave steriliser: The best microwave baby steriliser

Price: £20



With so much on our plates, what all parents really want are simple-to-use, good value products that just work, and the Tommee Tippee microwave steriliser couldn’t get any easier. The unit steams feeding equipment in the microwave in around five minutes, keeping items sterile for 24 hours. The kit includes a dummy and teat tongs and the steriliser can fit around four bottles inside, with a few smaller items like dummies and feeding spoons.

All you have to do to get all your baby’s items sterile is wash everything (such as bottles and teats) beforehand, pop them in the unit and fit it into any standard size microwave. It’s light and easy to clean and it can be stored in a cupboard when not in use. As one of the most economical options, it’s a no-brainer if you can’t decide on which of the more expensive sterilisers to opt for or you’re on the fence about whether to even buy one.

Key specs – Type: Microwave steriliser; Capacity: Four bottles; Travel options: Can be easily transported (microwave required for sterilising)

5. Philips Avent 4-in-1 steriliser: The most versatile baby steriliser

Price: £88



Versatile and multi-use gadgets are always welcome in any home with a new baby, and this 4-in-1 space-saving steriliser from Philips can change sizes to suit your needs. The steamer can be used several times a day and takes just four minutes to sterilise your baby’s equipment with an approximate 10-minute cooling period. Its clever, two-fold design means you can use one or both compartments at a time, depending on what needs sterilising.

There’s also a handy basket that can fit in the dishwasher to pre-wash feeding equipment. Sterilising is as simple as filling the steamer’s tray with 100ml of water, placing the containers and lid on top, then switching it on. Once done, items stay sterile for up to 24 hours. You can put around six bottles inside this steriliser and its slimline shape makes it feel less bulky in comparison to some other units on the market.

Key specs – Type: Steam steriliser; Capacity: Fits six Philips Avent bottles; Travel options: N/A

6. MAM Easy Start bottle and microwave set: The best compact baby steriliser

Price: £51



This shorter machine provides the best of both worlds when it comes to baby steriliser units, offering both steam and cold water sterilising options. It comes with six bottles and a pair of teat tongs and can sterilise up to six of these bottles at a time. At just 16.5cm high, it's also compact enough to fit into a small microwave (although it’s still worth double-checking it’s compatible with the size of your own, just in case).

Though this is small enough to easily store in a small cupboard and out of the way when you’re done using it for the day, it’s sometimes easier to leave a steriliser out on display. The MAM Easy Start steriliser is ideal for new parents with small kitchens as it takes up minimal counter space compared to electric steriliser models. It’s easy to pack away for holidays or overnight stays too and steamed items remain sterile for 24 hours.

Key specs – Type: Microwave and cold water steriliser; Capacity: Fits six bottles at one time; Travel options: Can be used without microwave as a cold water sterilisation system

7. Tommee Tippee UV 3-in-1 steriliser: The best baby steriliser for ease of use

Price: From £113



Tommee Tippee was one of the first brands to introduce a UV steriliser. As we’ve mentioned already, using UV light technology to sterilise your baby’s feeding equipment means there are no chemicals, tablets or water involved in the process, as well as no need to constantly wipe condensation off the countertops (one less little mess to deal with). It’s one of the most hygienic, mess-free ways to sterilise, albeit a bit costlier.

This mini-fridge style unit sterilises and dries bottles in 60 minutes and keeps the contents sterile for 24 hours as long as the door is closed. Like other UV sterilisers, the Tommee Tippee UV 3-in-1 unit has a few useful modes that can sterilise, dry, or do both consecutively. Our favourite setting is ‘storage mode’ which allows the UV light to run every couple of hours to keep items sterilised throughout the day. The kit includes two washable filters and its UV bulb lasts for up to 6,000 hours.

Key specs – Type: UV steriliser; Capacity: Fits around five bottles at a time; Travel options: N/A

8. Max Strength microwave steriliser bags: The best budget baby steriliser

Price: £10 (for a pack of 10)



If you’re fed up with cluttered countertops (and cluttered everything else), these Max Strength microwave steriliser bags could save your sanity. With no need to have yet another appliance clogging up the kitchen counters, sterilising takes only three minutes with these handy and affordable steriliser bags that can be taken almost anywhere where there’s a microwave present.

These reusable bags come in a pack of 10 and can be used up to 20 times (per bag). There are also handy check boxes on the outside so you can mark a tick after each use. Bear in mind, there’s a steam vent on the right hand side, so be careful when taking them out of the microwave so as not to burn yourself. The bags aren’t too big (they're around the size of a medium-sized clutch bag), so are ideal for outings and holidays.

Key specs – Type: Microwave bags; Capacity: Approximately two bottles, a dummy and feeding spoon at a time; Travel options: Yes, these bags are 100% transportable, fit in a nappy bag