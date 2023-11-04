Bag these DAZZLING Dyson deals this Black Friday

The Dyson V8 Absolute, for instance, excels on hard floors, scooping up 95% of fine powder in a single pass and transitioning seamlessly to carpet during our in-depth tests – and all with a 40-minute battery life. Meanwhile, the V11 builds on the V8’s strong foundation with increased suction power, a 60-minute battery life and greater versatility.

Lastly, the premium V15 Detect Absolute, despite being the newest and most advanced, is now more accessible thanks to a £150 discount. It features three innovative motorised heads.