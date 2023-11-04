Bag these DAZZLING Dyson deals this Black Friday
Black Friday is the best time to pick up some serious Dyson deals, including on award-winning vacuums
Dyson deals don’t get much better than these Black Friday bargains. For a limited time, you can get the company’s V15 Detect Absolute (was £700, now £550), V11 (was £430, now £350) and V8 Absolute (was £400, now £270) cordless vacuums for far less than their usual prices via John Lewis. And we’re big fans of all three here at Expert Reviews so you really can’t go wrong.
The Dyson V8 Absolute, for instance, excels on hard floors, scooping up 95% of fine powder in a single pass and transitioning seamlessly to carpet during our in-depth tests – and all with a 40-minute battery life. Meanwhile, the V11 builds on the V8’s strong foundation with increased suction power, a 60-minute battery life and greater versatility.
Lastly, the premium V15 Detect Absolute, despite being the newest and most advanced, is now more accessible thanks to a £150 discount. It features three innovative motorised heads.
Expert Reviews has recognised the excellence of three models: both the V8 Absolute and V11 received perfect five-star ratings and coveted Recommended awards, while the V15 Detect Absolute also bagged a Recommended award with four stars.
In short, these models, now at ultra-low prices for Black Friday, represent a brilliant investment for those looking to enhance their cleaning routine with a reliable, powerful and versatile cordless vacuum. Just keep in mind that Dyson deals as good as this won’t last forever!