Black Friday 2023 is here. Despite the actual day still being a few weeks away retailers have already started announcing some HUGE Black Friday deals on products such as TVs, vacuums, mattresses, phones and more.

While this barrage of discounts can seem somewhat overwhelming, this early start means you have even more time to start scoping out the best deals and early Christmas presents.

If you’re worried about getting lost in a sea of deals, don’t fret. We’ve been working hard to sort the good from the bad, so you can be sure every deal we post here is a genuine discount that’s worth your time and money. So whether you’re keeping an eye out for a new air fryer, a rare Apple deal, a Dyson vacuum or a new TV, we’ve got the goods.

Be sure to keep this tab open or bookmarked so you don’t miss out. We’ll be posting all the very best deals as we find them and we can’t guarantee they’ll stick around.

The best Black Friday deals – LIVE

09 Nov |10:20

RIDICULOUS Google Pixel 8 deal

google pixel 8 pro reviewWe’re not sure if Mobiles.co.uk have made a mistake here, but right now you can get the Google Pixel 8 cheaper than buying it SIM-free. With this deal, you get a WHOPPING 250GB of data for just £27/mth. The total lifetime cost of this? Just £648 – that’s £51 cheaper than its current full price.

View deal at Mobiles.co.uk

09 Nov | 9:27

£28 Tower air fryer

If you’re after a cheap as chips air fryer, this compact, manual option from Tower is just £28 and ideal for solo households. You’ll get no bells of whistles but it can cook all your oven favourites like chips, chicken and veggies.

View deal at Argos

09 Nov | 9:00am

Deals, deal and more deals

If you’re after something in particular, we have an array of product-specific deals round ups, featuring the very best discounts on things like laptops, and TVs, as well as brans specific deals from Dyson and Shark.

09 Nov | 8:30am

TWO Echo Pop speakers for just £45

This double deal on the Echo Pop is a must buy if you’re considering a smart speaker. For a limited time, you can get not one but TWO Echo Pops for just £35, as part of Amazon’s Black Friday sale. That’s an incredible price for these nifty little speakers and they’re an ideal gift too.

View deal at Amazon

09 Nov | 7:30am

While today is all about bringing you the freshest Black Friday deals as we see them, we’ve already seen a huge number of discounts over the past week that are still live and very much worth your attention.

Here are out favourite deals so far:

