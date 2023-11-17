Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals: LIVE savings on tried and tested vacuums
These are the best Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals you can buy on tested vacuums from Dyson, Shark and more
Black Friday is only a week away, but you can already get great Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals across a range of retailers. However, with so many deals floating around it can be difficult to separate the good from the bad.
That’s why we’ve trawled the shelves looking for the best deals and savings you can get on all our favourite vacuum cleaners. On this live page, you’ll find the latest and greatest Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals from brands like Shark, Dyson, Hoover and more. They’ll include free gifts and massive price cuts, only on top-rated corded, cordless, and robot vacuum cleaners.
If you don’t find anything that takes your fancy this time around, be sure to come back to this page later because we’ll be updating it with amazing deals all day long. Or, if you’re looking for other great savings this Black Friday, check out our Black Friday deals hub for the top savings on a range of tech, home and beauty.
Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals: LIVE
17 Nov | 10:25
The Ecovacs Deebot N10 has been reduced AGAIN | Now £239
Snag cleaning convenience with the Ecovacs Deebot N10, now priced at £239, reduced from £399 when purchasing from Amazon this Black Friday. This smart robot vacuum comes with a built-in mop, a user-friendly app equipped with impressive navigation, and outstanding cleaning efficiency. Be sure to get one quickly before the deal is up
17 Nov | 9:15
This is the CHEAPEST Dyson vacuum cleaner deals | Now £200
The Dyson Omni Glide is our favourite vacuum cleaner for hard floors. Thankfully, it’s currently offered at an outstanding Black Friday price of £200. Previously listed at £300, this lightweight vacuum cleaner provides exceptional manoeuvrability and at £200, it’s an absolute steal