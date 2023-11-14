Snag a SPECTACULAR Sky TV and broadband bundle this Black Friday

Although the Sky Stream may not offer as extensive a channel lineup as the Sky Q, it still boasts a significant range of content. With over 150 channels, including all major UK terrestrial TV channels and streaming services like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ and Apple TV+, viewers will find no shortage of entertainment options. Moreover, the image quality is exceptional, with 4K channels and apps delivering crisp and detailed visuals, ensuring an immersive viewing experience​​.

Our Sky Stream review highlighted the energy efficiency of the box: in an era where electricity costs are soaring, the Stream Box’s low power consumption is a noteworthy benefit, using a mere 1W in standby and 3W while streaming in 4K. This is significantly lower than the 9W to 22W consumption of Sky Q, making the Sky Stream an environmentally and economically friendly choice. Additionally, for those with multi-room setups, Sky Stream is a preferable option, with each box operating independently and capable of full 4K playback​​.