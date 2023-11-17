This is the best CHEAP Asus laptop deal so far this Black Friday

The Chromebook’s design is sturdy and durable, meeting US MIL-STD 810H standards, and it is available in two colours: blue-grey and white. It features a well-designed keyboard with an adjustable backlight and a large, smooth touchpad. The webcam quality, especially in low light, is very good, making it a suitable choice for video calls and online meetings.

Although the display’s colour gamut coverage is somewhat limited, the contrast ratio is decent. The audio quality is reasonable for a budget laptop, though it could benefit from more bass. Performance-wise, the CX34 excels compared to other Chromebooks in its class, thanks to its Intel Core i3 processor. It performs well for various tasks, even under Linux, which is facilitated by its 8GB of RAM.

Battery life is another strong point, with the CX34 lasting close to nine hours in our standard tests. This longevity makes it a viable option for those who need a device for extended use without constant recharging.