This crazy £240 laptop deal is the best you’ll see this Black Friday
The four-star Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 has had its price slashed to a mere £240 in this Black Friday laptop deal
The Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 is available on Amazon for a remarkable £240 as a great Black Friday deal. You can usually find the laptop on Amazon with a £400 price tag and now it’s just over half of that – quite frankly amazing specs for the money. But the deal is only around till Black Friday so if you want it, get it.
We recently gave it four out of five stars in our full Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 review: key features include a 12th Gen Intel Core i3 or AMD Ryzen 3 7000 series processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It also has a 1080p webcam and a Full HD IPS display, ensuring a crisp and clear visual experience. The tested configuration included a 14in, 1,920 x 1,080 IPS non-touchscreen display, an Intel Core i3-1215U CPU and 256GB of UFS storage.
The Chromebook’s design is sturdy and durable, meeting US MIL-STD 810H standards, and it is available in two colours: blue-grey and white. It features a well-designed keyboard with an adjustable backlight and a large, smooth touchpad. The webcam quality, especially in low light, is very good, making it a suitable choice for video calls and online meetings.
Although the display’s colour gamut coverage is somewhat limited, the contrast ratio is decent. The audio quality is reasonable for a budget laptop, though it could benefit from more bass. Performance-wise, the CX34 excels compared to other Chromebooks in its class, thanks to its Intel Core i3 processor. It performs well for various tasks, even under Linux, which is facilitated by its 8GB of RAM.
Battery life is another strong point, with the CX34 lasting close to nine hours in our standard tests. This longevity makes it a viable option for those who need a device for extended use without constant recharging.
The Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 offers a solid combination of performance, durability and practical features. And at its reduced Black Friday deal price of £240, the Chromebook has become even more appealing. Check out some other Black Friday laptop deals in our roundup if you want to shop around before making a decision.