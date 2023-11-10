Bag an ULTRA-CHEAP L’OR coffee capsule machine deal this Black Friday
Not only is the L'OR Sublime massively cheaper this Black Friday, but you’ll also get 150 free capsules. Phew!
There are some spectacular pre-Black Friday deals brewing and this deal on L’OR’s Sublime coffee machine is one of the best. Now priced at just £59, significantly down from its usual £165, this deal is already irresistible. But it gets better – the purchase also includes 150 free coffee capsules, making it a veritable feast for any coffee lover.
Awarded five stars and an Expert Reviews Best Buy accolade in our original L’OR Sublime review, this machine isn’t just about quickly brewing coffee – it’s about bringing a barista-quality experience into your home. This machine, known for its sleek design and efficient operation, allows you to enjoy a wide range of coffee styles, from a robust espresso to a luxurious latte.
One of the key features of the L’OR Sublime is its versatility in brewing both single and double espressos. The machine is compatible with a variety of L’OR coffee capsules, each promising a unique taste experience. Whether you prefer a strong, dark roast or a lighter, more aromatic blend, the L’OR Sublime has you covered.
The design of the L’OR Sublime is both elegant and practical. It’s compact enough to fit comfortably in any kitchen, yet its stylish aesthetics make it a standout piece. The intuitive interface makes it easy to use, ensuring a smooth, hassle-free coffee-making process.
Expert Reviews praises the L’OR Sublime for its excellent coffee extraction, ensuring you get the most out of each capsule. The crema produced is rich and smooth, indicative of the machine’s quality and precision. Moreover, the inclusion of 150 free capsules with the machine provides a great opportunity to explore different coffee varieties and find your favourites.
This Black Friday deal on the L’OR Sublime coffee machine at £59, including 150 free capsules, is a fantastic opportunity for coffee enthusiasts. It offers not just a substantial saving but also the chance to elevate your daily coffee ritual.