This Sage coffee machine has a HUGE Black Friday discount

Setting up the Barista Express is a piece of cake, requiring only the fitting of the water filter into the large, two-litre reservoir and filling it with water. The machine is designed for ease of use, with no complicated settings for water hardness, making it accessible even for those new to brewing coffee at home​​.

The coffee grinder’s hopper accommodates a standard 250g bag of beans. The machine comes with single and two-cup filters, a tamper and a tool for levelling off the coffee in the filter, adding to the professional coffee-making experience​​. Users can manually adjust the amount of coffee ground and the size of the grind to suit different beans, offering versatility in brewing various types of coffee​​.

Experimentation is key with the Barista Express because the grind size significantly impacts the taste. The machine also features a cup warmer and a dedicated tap for dispensing hot water, while users have complete control over each shot, allowing for customisation of drinks​​.

For milk-based drinks, the Barista Express includes a milk jug and steamer wand. Although it takes some time for the machine to heat up for steaming, the results are worth the wait, offering barista-quality milk frothing for cappuccinos and lattes​​.