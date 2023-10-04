Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: Nab a SIZZLING Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K offer
This Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K deal runs out just after the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days and brings 4K streaming into your home for less
With the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days on the horizon, this limited-time Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K offer is the perfect gateway to exceptional 4K streaming. At just £35, it’s an irresistible early offer for a streaming stick at such high-resolution.
While that may not be the lowest price we’ve ever seen, it’s still almost 30% cheaper than its usual £45 price tag and nearly half off its £60 retail price. You’ll want to make up your mind sharpish, however, as this deal is stated to run dry just before 9am on 12 October.
So, what sets this streaming stick apart from the rest? In our full-length review, it earned four stars out of five and a Recommended award, with the headline feature being its 4K streaming capability, supported by new antenna technology for stable connections. To utilise these capabilities, the Fire TV Stick 4K offers access to a variety of apps, including popular ones like BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, and Netflix, alongside web browsing and music streaming options.
Once set up, you can – as with most Amazon products – use voice control through Alexa to effortlessly open apps, search for content, and manage playback with voice commands. Plus, if you own an Amazon Echo speaker, you can go hands-free, seamlessly integrating your TV into your smart home.
And the Fire TV Stick 4K’s design remains as sleek and practical as its non-4K predecessors and is easily plugged into your TV’s HDMI port or using the included extender. Its remote adds convenience too, with volume, mute, and power buttons for your TV, and the overall package is an intuitive, one-stop control solution for your streaming needs.
At this price point, it’s difficult to turn down the chance at all these features and functionality. Don’t miss out on this Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offer: it’s your ticket to excellent value for money streaming.
How are we planning to cover all of the best deals over the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days? At Expert Reviews, we put a lot of time and thought into the offers we recommend and always look to get the most for your money. We’ve detailed our deal-finding strategy further in a full-length article, which you can read by clicking on this link.