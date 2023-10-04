Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: Nab a SIZZLING Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K offer

So, what sets this streaming stick apart from the rest? In our full-length review, it earned four stars out of five and a Recommended award, with the headline feature being its 4K streaming capability, supported by new antenna technology for stable connections. To utilise these capabilities, the Fire TV Stick 4K offers access to a variety of apps, including popular ones like BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, and Netflix, alongside web browsing and music streaming options.

Once set up, you can – as with most Amazon products – use voice control through Alexa to effortlessly open apps, search for content, and manage playback with voice commands. Plus, if you own an Amazon Echo speaker, you can go hands-free, seamlessly integrating your TV into your smart home.

And the Fire TV Stick 4K’s design remains as sleek and practical as its non-4K predecessors and is easily plugged into your TV’s HDMI port or using the included extender. Its remote adds convenience too, with volume, mute, and power buttons for your TV, and the overall package is an intuitive, one-stop control solution for your streaming needs.