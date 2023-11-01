Bag an iPad BARGAIN this Black Friday
AO has slashed the price of the ninth-generation iPad by a whopping £50 for Black Friday
It’s time to get into the Black Friday spirit, even though the big day itself is still some way away. An excellent offer has emerged for those in the market for a new tablet: the ninth-generation iPad (64GB) is now available for just £319, down from its usual price of £369 at AO. Not bad, eh?
The ninth-generation iPad has been celebrated, not least by us, for its incredible versatility, bringing together Apple’s renowned build quality with an array of features designed for performance and ease of use. The tablet’s lightweight design ensures portability, while its brilliant performance caters to a variety of tasks, from professional work to entertainment on your daily commute.
One of the standout features of this iteration of the iPad is its excellent webcam, ensuring high-quality video calls during work meetings and catch-up with far-flung loved ones.
Expert Reviews has conducted a thorough evaluation of the ninth-generation iPad, awarding it a perfect score of five out of five stars and a rare Expert Reviews Best Buy award, which is the highest level of praise we can offer.
To short, the Black Friday deal on the ninth-generation iPad at AO is an opportunity not to be missed: the combination of Apple’s high build quality, impressive performance and lightweight design makes this iPad an attractive proposition. Get in there as soon as possible while it lasts!