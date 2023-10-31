Black Friday 2023: Nab a DAZZLING Dyson vacuum discount

Black Friday is already upon us once again, bringing with it an array of enticing deals, including a notable offer on the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute. Originally priced at £700, this advanced vacuum cleaner is now available for £550, presenting a significant saving for those in pursuit of cleaning excellence. The V15 Detect Absolute is acclaimed for its effective anti-tangle heads and a suite of useful features, striking an impressive balance between power and battery life.