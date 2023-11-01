Get a FREE smart speaker with this pre-Black Friday STEAL
Nab two exceptional Amazon Echo Dot speakers for the price of one in this pre-Black Friday deal
November has arrived and with it a fantastic pre-Black Friday deal that’s sure to add a pop of excitement to your life. Right now, you can grab not one but two Amazon Echo Pop smart speakers for just £45. Yes, you read that right, it’s a 2-for-1 deal that should be music to your ears.
These charming smart speakers may be small in size, but they pack a punch when it comes to sound quality. They’re cute as a button and are packed with all the smart Amazon features you come to expect. But the best part is this exclusive offer which grants you’ll get double the sound without breaking the bank. The regular price of these little wonders might have raised an eyebrow or two, but this deal? It’s a game-changer.
Not only do these speakers come in a compact design, but they also deliver impressive audio quality for their size. Whether you’re looking to set up a multi-room audio system or just want to enhance your listening experience, these speakers have got you covered.
It’s worth clarifying why we awarded the Amazon Echo Pop smart speaker just three stars out of five in our full-length review. Our primary quibble was on price point: for its £45 RRP, the Echo Pop just didn’t blow away the competition, including its stablemate the Echo Dot (5th gen). Courtesy of this 2-for-1 deal, though, that’s no longer a problem with each of these fantastic smart speakers essentially costing you just £22.50.
In other words, it’s the perfect opportunity to upgrade your audio setup or gift one to a friend or family member. Just enter the code ECHOPOP at the checkout on Amazon, and you’ll be on your way to doubling the smart sound in your life. Just be sure to select the Black colourway, as it seems Amazon has restricted the savings to just this model.
Remember, exceptional deals like this don’t last forever – especially down at Amazon where deals seemingly fluctuate constantly. Act quickly and make the most of this pre-Black Friday offer before it’s gone.