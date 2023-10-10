Get STUNNING power station and battery deals from Bluetti this Amazon Prime Day
Treat yourself to ludicrous offers on Bluetti portable power stations and batteries this Amazon Prime Day – but hurry!
The Amazon Prime Day bargain bonanza is upon us again and, to celebrate, Bluetti has slashed the price of its portable power stations, batteries and solar panels. With savings that stretch in the hundreds of pounds, there’s never been a better time to make the energy investment.
You’ll have to get in there as soon as possible, though, because the dazzling discounts below will only be around until the end of tomorrow, 11 October. You’ll also have to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to make the most of them, but luckily the tech giant offers a generous free trial.
1. Bluetti EB3A Portable Power Station 600W (was £299, now a MERE £219)
The Bluetti EB3A may be ultra-compact, but it’s still capable of delivering plenty of wellie, with a 268Wh capacity. That means, for instance, you’ll be able to a small fridge and it’ll recharge to 80% in a blistering 40 minutes.
2. Bluetti EB70 Portable Power Station 1,000W (was £699, now a MERE £549)
If the EB3A above won’t cust the power mustard, the Bluetti EB70 is for you. Alongside a rated wattage of 1,000W and a capacity of 716Wh, you’ll be treated to ten output ports and a 15W wireless charger for your smartphone on the top – a very nifty extra.
3. Bluetti AC200MAX Expandable Power Station 2,200W (was £1,994, now a JAW-DROPPING £1,399)
MAX by name, max by nature: the AC200MAX is Bluetti’s very first modular power station, which means you can hook up two expansion batteries to create a stonking overall capacity of 8,192Wh. The 2,200W AC200 is certainly no slouch on its own either, with its 2,048Wh capacity enough to run a fridge for 28 hours on one charge.
4. Bluetti EB55 Portable Power Station 700W plus PV120 Solar Panel (was £559, now JUST £399)
How’s this for a stonking deal on Expert Reviews’ favourite compact solar generator? The 700W Bluetti EB55 power station serves up a capacity of 537Wh and 11 outputs, as well as a PV120 solar panel to fully recharge it in six hours. Most importantly, it performed excellently in our real-world tests, where it was able to run a 42in LED TV for a ludicrous 5hrs 27mins on a single charge.
5. Bluetti AC180 Portable Power Station plus PV200 Solar Panel (was £1,398, now a WALLET-PLEASING £1,248)
This Amazon Prime Day, you can scoop up a spectacular saving on Bluetti’s AC180 portable power station and PV200 solar panel bundle. This means you’ll be treated an output of 1,800W and a capacity of 1,152Wh, alongside nine output ports for your devices and a solar panel to recharge it with.