What’s new on Sky and Now in October 2023: New films, TV shows and sports to keep you occupied throughout the month

The coming evenings are, unfortunately, only going to get shorter, darker, wetter and windier. If, like us, you’re planning to hibernate on the couch until spring, you’ll need some quality entertainment to get you through. Thankfully, Sky and Now have added a brilliant bevy of new TV, movies and sports fixtures to their broadcast and streaming lineups this October. To help you avoid endless scrolling and debate over what to watch, we’ve sorted through all the new content coming to the services this month, whittling it down to the best of the best.

In terms of TV, our top picks for October are three-part tell-all documentary series, House of Kardashian, and the second season of The Gilded Age, HBO’s raucous New York historical drama. More into your movies? Films on offer this month include the appropriately spooky The Pope’s Exorcist, tongue-in-cheek gorefest Cocaine Bear and, for the kids, animated adventure in the form of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Finally, sports fans are in for a treat this month, with fantastic football from the Premier League and Women’s Super League, batting action from the Cricket World Cup and the final day of golf’s Ryder Cup all available to view on Sky and Now throughout the month.

For our full roundup of what’s new on Sky and Now throughout October, from unmissable movies to top new series and live sports, read on.

