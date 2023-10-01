What’s new on Sky and Now in October 2023: New films, TV shows and sports to keep you occupied throughout the month
Here’s our guide to the films, TV series and sports coming to Sky and Now in October
The coming evenings are, unfortunately, only going to get shorter, darker, wetter and windier. If, like us, you’re planning to hibernate on the couch until spring, you’ll need some quality entertainment to get you through. Thankfully, Sky and Now have added a brilliant bevy of new TV, movies and sports fixtures to their broadcast and streaming lineups this October. To help you avoid endless scrolling and debate over what to watch, we’ve sorted through all the new content coming to the services this month, whittling it down to the best of the best.
In terms of TV, our top picks for October are three-part tell-all documentary series, House of Kardashian, and the second season of The Gilded Age, HBO’s raucous New York historical drama. More into your movies? Films on offer this month include the appropriately spooky The Pope’s Exorcist, tongue-in-cheek gorefest Cocaine Bear and, for the kids, animated adventure in the form of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Finally, sports fans are in for a treat this month, with fantastic football from the Premier League and Women’s Super League, batting action from the Cricket World Cup and the final day of golf’s Ryder Cup all available to view on Sky and Now throughout the month.
For our full roundup of what’s new on Sky and Now throughout October, from unmissable movies to top new series and live sports, read on.
What’s new on Sky and Now’s Entertainment Membership
The Gilded Age S2 – 30 October
Set during New York’s ‘Gilded Age’ in the 1880s, this series follows Bertha Russell, of the new money Russell family, as she attempts to work her way into the polite society of the city. The first season followed the Russells as they clashed with the established van Rhijn-Brook family and other wealthy denizens of Manhattan. The second season is centred around two duelling opera houses, and sees Mrs. Russell square off against Mrs. Astor, the queen bee of New York’s high society.
The Gilded Age is created and written by Julian Fellowes, who came to prominence after penning the screenplay for Robert Altman’s 2001 film, Gosford Park, and is best known as the creator and writer of long-running TV and film series, Downton Abbey. The Gilded Age stars Carrie Coon (The Leftovers), Morgan Spector (Homeland), Louisa Jacobson, Deneé Benton (Unreal), Taissa Farmiga (AHS: Coven), Simon Jones (Downton Abbey), Harry Richardson (Poldark) and Cynthia Nixon (Sex and the City).
House of Kardashian – 8 October
A three-part documentary series, House of Kardashian charts the rise and reign of the social media age’s most famous family. Featuring never-before-seen archival footage, as well as interviews from those within the Kardashian-Jenner inner-circle, the documentary aims to explore the power and influence wielded by some of the world’s most well-known women, as well as examine the toll that is necessarily extracted in reaching the Kardashians’ level of fame and notoriety.
One of the most prominent figures featured in the documentary, Caitlyn Jenner said of her contribution: “I was happy to participate in the interview process to share my side which points to the strength, influence, and prowess my family has in captivating the world’s attention and keeping it over the years. I am incredibly proud of all my children and stepchildren.”
Also streaming on Sky TV and Now’s Entertainment membership:
- COBRA: Rebellion S3 – 12 October
What’s new on Sky Cinema and Now’s Cinema Membership
The Pope’s Exorcist – 22 October
After the death of her husband, Julia Vasquez and her children, Amy and Henry, take possession of an old Spanish abbey, the sole item left to them in the will. Traumatised by witnessing his father’s death in a car accident, Henry begins to act increasingly erratically as the family work to restore the abbey. As time goes on, Henry begins to show signs of demonic possession, prompting Julia to reach out to the local church for guidance. Father Gabriele Amorth, the Vatican’s chief exorcist, is sent to Spain to investigate the possession, which appears to be linked to the abbey’s dark past.
The Pope’s Exorcist is directed by Julius Avery, best known for his WWII-set action-horror Overlord. The film is inspired by the writings of the real life Father Gabriele Amorth, specifically his 1990 book An Exorcist Tells His Story and the 1992 follow-up, An Exorcist: More Stories. The film stars Russell Crowe as Amorth, alongside Daniel Zovatto (It Follows), Alex Essoe (Doctor Sleep), Franco Nero (Django), Cornell John (Gangs of London) and Ralph Ineson (The Witch).
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – 20 October
Having lost eight of his nine lives, the legendary hero and outlaw, Puss in Boots, has decided to hang up his adventuring hat and settle down to lead the life of an ordinary household feline. However, when word of a map that leads to the magic Wishing Star reaches Puss, he concocts a plan to restore his lives and regain his status as a celebrated bandit. Also hot on the map’s trail are Goldilocks and her Three Bears Crime Family, “Big” Jack Horner, Puss’s ex-fiancée Kitty Softpaws and a mysterious red-eyed wolf, who seems determined to stop Puss at any cost.
A sequel to the 2011 spin-off film, Puss in Boots, The Last Wish marks the sixth overall instalment in the Shrek franchise. The film helmed is by Joel Crawford, director of The Croods: A New Age, and long-time Dreamworks story artist who has worked on animated films including Bee Movie, Kung-fu Panda and Trolls. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish features an all-star voice cast, which includes Antonio Banderas (The Mask of Zorro), Salma Hayek (Eternals), Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), Florence Pugh (Midsommar), Ray Winstone (Sexy Beast), John Mulaney (Big Mouth), Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Idol) and Oscar-winner Olivia Colman (The Favourite).
Also streaming on Sky Cinema and Now’s Cinema membership
- Cocaine Bear – 8 October
What’s new on Sky Sports and Now’s Sports membership
Premier League – Stream live throughout October
With six wins out of six and a league-leading eight goals from striker Erling Haaland, it’s safe to say that Manchester City have had a perfect start to their Premier League campaign. Seeing a return to form in the early stages of the season, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are close behind City in second place, followed by rising stars Brighton, a Harry Kane-less Spurs and last year’s runners-up, Arsenal. Further down the table, formerly dominant teams like Manchester United and Chelsea continue to founder.
Sky’s October slate sees a host of great fixtures available to stream and watch live. These include two top-six clashes for Liverpool, who take on Tottenham and Brighton, and a pair of grudge matches for Arsenal, who face Manchester City and London neighbours Chelsea. Capping off the month, the Manchester derby takes place on 28 October, which will see Erik Ten Hag attempting to steady the United ship with an important win against Pep Guardiola’s seemingly indomitable squad.
Cricket World Cup – Stream live from 5 October
Held exclusively in India for the first time, the 2023 Cricket World Cup gets underway this October, with ten teams set to compete for the sport’s most prestigious trophy. Reigning champions England will look to replicate the success of 2019, while facing stiff opposition from the likes of India, Pakistan, New Zealand and Australia. The group stages will take place between 5 October and 12 November, with the knockout rounds starting on 15 November and wrapping up with the final on 19 November.
Also streaming on Sky Sports and Now’s Sports membership:
- Women’s Super League – Stream from 1 October