What’s new on Disney Plus in October 2023: Our guide to all the new films and TV shows available to stream this month

What’s new on Disney Plus in October 2023:

Loki S2 – 6 September

The first season of Loki followed the eponymous trickster god as he was drafted into the TVA, or Time Variance Authority, a bureaucratic organisation dedicated to maintaining the integrity of the central timeline. This second series sees Loki stepping up to the plate to save the TVA and its members, following the massive temporal upheaval caused by his clashes with Sylvie, an alternate version of himself, and He Who Remains, a variant of the multiversal villain Kang the Conqueror.

Loki is created by Multiverse of Madness writer Michael Waldron. The show’s second season will feature writing from Eric Martin (Heel) and direction from sci-fi duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (Something in the Dirt). Returning cast members for Loki season 2 include Tom Hiddleston (Crimson Peak), Owen Wilson (Zoolander), Sophia DiMartino (Flowers), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Black Mirror), Wunmi Mosaku (Lovecraft Country) and Eugene Cordero (The Good Place). In a new addition to the show, Everything Everywhere All at Once star Ke Huy Quan is set to feature as OB, a TVA technology expert.

Haunted Mansion (2023) – 4 October

Haunted Mansion follows Gabbie, a recently-widowed single mother, and her son Travis, as they discover that their new home, Gracey Manor, is host to an array of meddlesome ghosts. Looking to turn the manor into a successful B&B, Gabbie enlists the help of a motley crew of psychics, exorcists and spiritual experts to try and deal with her paranormal pest problem. In order to fully uncover the secret of Gracey Manor’s haunting, Gabbie and her investigative team must confront their deepest fears, as well as the malicious entity known as The Hatbox Ghost.

Haunted Mansion is the second film adaptation of Disney’s theme park ride, The Haunted Mansion, following the 2003 film of the same name, which starred Eddie Murphy. The film is directed by Justin Simien, creator of Dear White People, from a screenplay by Katie Dippold, who is known for penning comedies including The Heat, Snatched and 2016’s Ghostbusters reboot. Haunted Mansion stars LaKeith Stanfield (Atlanta), Tiffany Haddish (Bad Trip), Owen Wilson (Zoolander), Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka), Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek), Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween), Jared Leto (House of Gucci) and Danny DeVito.

Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story – October

Fans of football, sleuthing and social media gossip were brought together in unlikely fashion back in 2021, by the now iconic phrase ‘It’s……Rebekah Vardy’s account.’ If you’re unfamiliar, allow us to fill in some backstory. Over a number of months, Coleen Rooney, who is married to former Premier League footballer Wayne Rooney, found that details from her private Instagram stories were being leaked to the tabloid press. Determined to protect her family’s privacy, Rooney worked to ferret out the culprit, ultimately pointing the finger at Rebekah Vardy, wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy.

Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story is a three-part documentary series which tells the behind-the-scenes story of this scandalous social media saga. Narrated by Rooney herself, the series details the sleuthing process she went through to find the leaker, which earned her the “Wagatha Christie” moniker, as well as the subsequent defamation case she faced after publicly naming Vardy. The series is directed by Lucy Bowden (One Born Every Minute) and features commentary from Rooney’s friends and family

Subscribe to Disney Plus