The best Kindle sees HUGE Black Friday price cut

The Kindle Oasis sits at the top of Amazon’s e-reader lineup, offering a more luxurious reading experience than the regular Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite. Its slimmer, sleeker design with an all-metal body feels superior in hand. The larger, higher-resolution display is complemented by Bluetooth support for Audible audiobooks. A standout feature is its adjustable warm light, allowing readers to switch from white LED to an amber light, reducing blue light exposure.

Design-wise, the Kindle Oasis has an anodised aluminium finish and an asymmetrical border that houses physical page-turn buttons, a unique feature among current Kindles. Its display orientation adjusts according to how it’s held, enhancing user comfort. Despite its premium build, it remains lightweight at 188g, ensuring comfort during long reading sessions.