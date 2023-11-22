Get a FANTASTIC saving on the Fitbit Charge 5 fitness tracker this Black Friday

Apart from design enhancements, the Charge 5 boasts a range of health and fitness features. It can automatically track 20 different activity types and includes new tools for overall health monitoring. Unique capabilities like the ability to measure electrodermal activity (EDA) and perform electrocardiogram (ECG) tests set it apart. These features complement the existing stress management tools, blood oxygen saturation, and menstrual cycle monitoring.

Fitbit enhances the value of this offer by including a six-month free trial of Fitbit Premium with the purchase. This service adds to the Charge 5’s appeal, allowing users to fully utilise every feature and gain deeper insights into their health and fitness data.