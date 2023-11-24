Get a GORGEOUS Black Friday saving on the Garmin Fenix 7

The Fenix 7 offers an array of advanced features, including a touchscreen, refined design, better battery life and efficient solar charging. Its latest Elevate optical sensor enhances heart-rate and blood oxygen saturation monitoring. Additionally, the Fenix 7X model features an LED flashlight and new training features, along with a refined user interface​​.

Available in different sizes, colourways and feature combinations, all Fenix 7 models now come with onboard mapping and turn-by-turn navigation. Despite some limitations, the Fenix 7’s comprehensive features, including sports-tracking profiles and various workout suggestions, make it a top choice for athletes and fitness enthusiasts​​.