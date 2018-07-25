Best creatine 2021: Make every workout count with the best creatine supplements from £10 this Cyber Monday

Creatine is one of the most popular sports nutrition products available, and with good reason – extensive research has proven it to be effective and safe and yet it doesn’t cost the earth. Aside from perhaps protein powder, there’s really no better supplement to stock up on than creatine if you’re looking to improve the results of your exercise regime.

As a result of its popularity, there is a huge range of different creatine supplements available to buy, which can be confusing for even experienced gym-goers. Below you’ll find our picks of the very best creatine products available, along with a buyer’s guide that pinpoints all the questions you need to ask before picking the best creatine for you.

Get up to 80% off EVERYTHING for Cyber Monday at My Protein You can make massive savings at My Protein today, with up to 80% off everything until Cyber Monday is over. All you need to do is use the code "CYBER" at the checkout before midnight to get discounts on creatine. Added to that is a slashing of next day delivery costs to just £1 making this deal a must for any gym obsessives. My Protein UP TO 80% OFF Buy Now

Best creatine: At a glance

Best value option: Bulk Powders Creatine Monohydrate | Buy now

Bulk Powders Creatine Monohydrate | Best creatine tablets: MyProtein Unflavoured Creatine Tablets | Buy now

MyProtein Unflavoured Creatine Tablets | Best creatine bars: MyProtein All-in-one Perform | Buy now

MyProtein All-in-one Perform | Best mass-gainer: Optimum Nutrition Serious Mass | Buy now

Optimum Nutrition Serious Mass | Best vegan option: Bulk Powders Vegan All-in-one | Buy now

How to choose the best creatine for you

What are the benefits of taking creatine supplements?

Creatine is a natural substance that can help provide you with energy during workouts and it’s particularly useful for those engaging in some kind of high-intensity exercise. That can be lifting weights, sprinting or anything else where your muscles are pushed to the max and need some extra juice to help you smash your workout.

The human body produces some creatine naturally and it’s also present in some foods like red meat, but only in small amounts, making supplements a good option for those who train regularly.

What forms does creatine come in?

The most common form of creatine supplement is powder, mixed up to make a drink in the same manner as a protein shake. You need to give the creatine powder time to mix properly because it isn’t very water-soluble and it can sink to the bottom of your drink to create a gritty texture for your final few sips.

If it isn’t mixed properly creatine will also draw water from your body once consumed. If you find the powder hard to handle, you can also find creatine pills and protein bars that contain creatine, which can also be easier to transport.

Creatine comes in a variety of flavours, though unflavoured is the standard option, with many people adding fruit juice to their shake or taking their creatine with a flavoured protein shake to improve the taste. You can also get powders that contain both creatine and whey protein, or other key post-workout supplements like BCAAs. These give your body all it needs to recover and rebuild after training in one fell swoop.

What kind of creatine should I get?

The most common and cheap form of creatine is creatine monohydrate, and it’s the one to go for when buying your supplements. It’s the most well-researched form and no other has been shown to have any additional benefits in terms of improving performance, no matter how much more they cost.

Many creatine monohydrate products are described as micronised, which means the creatine has been broken into very fine particles so it will mix better with water, making it easier to take. Other differences between creatine products can relate to how pure it is, with most being 99.9% or 99.99% pure. Creapure creatine is widely available and often described as the purest form of creatine monohydrate. It usually costs a little extra as a result of this, but there are other micronised creatine monohydrate supplements that offer similar levels of purity.

How much does creatine cost?

Creatine monohydrate is cheap and you can buy 1kg of it for under £10, though the cost will rise quickly with purer or micronised products to around £15 to £30 per kilo. As always with supplement powders, when assessing costs make sure you see how many servings you’ll get from your purchase, rather than just go on the overall cost per tub. A general serving guide is 3g-5g of creatine after a training session, so 1Kg of creatine powder is going to last you several months at least. However, many brands will suggest a smaller serving size and claim to offer more servings per tub than you’ll actually get if you do use 5g each time.

Creapure products will cost more than standard creatine monohydrate, as will other forms of creatine like creatine nitrate or products that blend several types. Some other forms and blends might be easier to take and more water-soluble than standard creatine monohydrate, but none are proven to be more effective in terms of performance benefits.

READ NEXT: Best protein powders

The best creatine to buy in 2021, from £10

1. Optimum Nutrition Micronized Creatine Powder: Best micronized creatine powder

Price: £6 (317g) | Buy now from Amazon



This unflavoured creatine monohydrate powder has been micronized so it will dissolve more rapidly and easily in water, which means you should avoid the gritty texture that can make taking creatine a slightly unpleasant experience. It comes in 144g, 317g and 634g tubs, with a serving scoop size of 3.4g of creatine. However, you might want to add another half scoop to get 5g of creatine in your shake, leaving you with roughly 127 servings in the largest tub.

Key specs – Creatine type: Micronized creatine monohydrate; Purity: 99.9%; Serving size: 3.4g

2. Bulk Powders Creatine Monohydrate: Best value creatine powder

Price: £15 (1kg) | Buy now from Amazon



All of the products available from Bulk Powders do a stand-up job of delivering terrific value for money, and that’s very much the case with their basic creatine monohydrate. It comes in 100g, 500g and 1kg pouches and in three different flavours: apple and lime, mixed berry and unflavoured. If you’re looking for some standard creatine monohydrate to boost your training, and there isn’t much reason to look for anything fancier when it comes to creatine, this is an excellent pick. Bulk Powders also offer a Creapure creatine monohydrate powder, which is considerably more expensive though still good value compared to other Creapure products.

Key specs – Creatine type: Creatine monohydrate; Purity: 99.9%; Serving size: 5g

3. MyProtein Creatine Monohydrate Unflavoured Creatine Tablets: Best creatine tablets

Price: £22 (250 tablets) | Buy now from MyProtein



Creatine tablets are just as effective an option as powders and they’re also far more convenient to carry with you to the gym than a big tub. Each of these MyProtein tablets contains 1g of creatine so it’s easy to get the exact dose you want. Fair warning; the tablets themselves are fairly chunky, but you can break them up to make them easier to swallow, and they are unflavoured so you can wash them down with juice or protein powder without fear of clashing tastes.

Key specs – Creatine type: Micronised creatine monohydrate; Purity: Not specified; Serving size: 3g (1g per tablet)

Buy now from MyProtein

4. MyProtein All-In-One Perform Bar: Best creatine bar

Price: £20 (12 x 70g bars) | Buy now from MyProtein



Post-workout snacks don’t get better than this. The All-In-One bar from MyProtein not only contains 5g of premium Creapure creatine monohydrate, but also a monster 28g of protein, as well as 23g of carbohydrates to replenish lost energy reserves after a tough training session.

Each 70g bar also contains 3g of L Glutamine, which can help your muscles rebuild faster after a workout, and also helps your digestive health. Your gut will also thank you for the 5.4g of fibre contained in the All-In-One bar, which really does live up to its name for the amount of nutritional goodies crammed into it. However, perhaps unsurprisingly given the high fibre and protein content, the bar is a little on the chewy side, which won’t appeal to everyone. Fortunately, the tough texture is made up for by the pleasant chocolate orange flavour.

Key specs – Creatine type: Creapure creatine monohydrate; Purity: Not specified; Serving size: 5g

Buy now from MyProtein

5. The Protein Works Creapure Creatine Monohydrate: Creapure's best creatine powder

Price: £10 (250g) | Buy now from Amazon



Creapure creatine has an excellent reputation for purity, and this powder is 99.99% pure creatine monohydrate. It’s not a great deal more than the 99.9% you’ll find with most powders, but every little counts. What’s more, the Creapure logo on a tub or pouch stands as a guarantee of quality. The unflavoured powder is also micronised to make it more water soluble and easy to take, and it comes in 250g and 500g pouches.

Key specs – Creatine type: Creapure creatine monohydrate; Purity: 99.99%; Serving size: 5g per bar

6. Optimum Nutrition Serious Mass: Best mass gainer with creatine

Price: £26 (2.73kg) | Buy now from Amazon



If you’re looking to add muscle mass through your workouts then creatine can help you with energy during your regular trips to the gym. However, it’s far from everything you need, and to avoid having to take several different shakes at the same time, it’s a good idea to get your creatine as part of an all-in-one powder such as Optimum Nutrition’s Serious Mass.

Each serving of the shake contains 3g of creatine, along with a massive 1250 calories, 50g of protein, and 252g of carbohydrates. There are also a load of vitamins and minerals thrown in for good measure. It’s safe to say this shake provides everything you need to refuel after hard workouts, which is vital when you’re looking to build muscle fast.

Key specs – Creatine type: Creatine monohydrate; Purity: Not specified; Serving size: 334g

7. USN Creatine Anabolic: Best creatine supplement for endurance athletes

Price: £15 (900g) | Buy now from Amazon



Creatine is mostly used by gym-goers looking to increase their explosive power in relatively short, sharp training sessions, but when combined with a high carbohydrate diet it can provide benefits for endurance athletes as well. This powder contains 3g of creatine plus 34g of carbohydrates in a 45g serving, which makes it ideal for those looking to load their body with the energy required before a long training session.

It’s not just endurance athletes who will benefit from the powder, though. It also provides magnesium and zinc to help delay fatigue. USN’s Creatine Anabolic powder comes in two flavours – cherry punch and orange – which will each make your pre-workout shake that little bit more enticing.

Key specs – Creatine type: Creatine monohydrate; Purity: 99.9%; Serving size: 45g

8. Bulk Powders Vegan All-In-One: Best vegan protein powder with creatine

Price: £44 (2.5kg) | Buy now from Amazon



Creatine itself is vegan and you can add the powder into your usual vegan shake if you buy it separately, but why not make things easier on yourself and pick up an all-in-one powder that contains everything you need to resupply the body after a tough workout?

Along with the 5g of creatine monohydrate this powder contains, you’re also getting 29g of protein, which is a mix of pea, brown rice, pumpkin and flaxseed protein, along with quinoa flour. This ensures you’re getting a complete protein source that contains all the essential amino acids in the right amounts.

The powder also contains 19g of carbohydrate to replenish your energy reserves after training, along with DigeZyme Digestive Enzymes to help you break down everything you’ve just drunk. There are three flavour options – chocolate peanut, dark chocolate berry, and the slightly more exotic coconut and lime.

Key specs – Creatine type: Creatine monohydrate; Purity: Not specified; Serving size: 60g