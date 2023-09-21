Best vegan protein powder 2023: The best non-dairy protein shakes

Do vegan protein powders actually work?

Yes! Don’t let the haters persuade you to the contrary. It’s straightforward to match the recommended protein intake in a vegan diet, and you can do the same with your training and fitness supplements. Plenty of foods containing high levels of protein haven’t come from an animal, as we’ll explain next.

What goes into a vegan protein powder?

You’ll find various types of vegan protein powder that come from different foodstuffs. Typically, a blend is used to make sure all the vital amino acids that rebuild your muscles are present and correct. Proteins include soy, rice, hemp, pea, chia and seeds – so basically all the things that are frequently popular in everyday vegan diets.

Are there any disadvantages to vegan protein powder over standard protein powder?

None at all. Brands might need to go to a number of sources to make sure there are sufficient protein levels in their powders, but the finished product will match any milk-based equivalent.

The best vegan protein powders to buy in 2023

1. MyVegan Clear Vegan Protein: The best-tasting vegan protein

Price when reviewed: £25 for 320g | Check price at MyVegan

In general all protein powders, plant-based or otherwise, follow a pretty similar formula when it comes to taste and texture, which is to say they’re all pretty thick and stick to milkshake-style flavours like chocolate and vanilla.

This is what makes the MyVegan Clear powder stand out so much, because it creates a light, refreshing shake that’s an absolute treat after a sweaty workout. There are four flavours, with the zesty pineapple and grapefruit perhaps being the standout. The protein count is low at 10g per shake, but the serving size is also small at 16g, so you can double up to get similar nutritional stats to what you’ll find in most other shakes.

Key specs – Serving size: 16g; Protein per serving: 10g; Protein type: Pea