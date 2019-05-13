Best pre-workout supplement 2021: Boost your performance with these exercise drinks and tablets

While nothing replaces a healthy diet and plenty of sleep as the best fuel for exercise, pre-workout supplements can give you a little helping hand towards reaching your fitness goals. These can come in the form of a shot, tablet or powder to be added to a drink, and are taken around half an hour before your gym session or cardio workout.

Which supplement is best for you depends on what exactly you’re trying to achieve: some are tailored to fat loss, others boost muscle gains, while some are designed to help keep you going during the most gruelling endurance workouts. It’s important to know what a supplement contains before you try it, though, because some use ingredients that you may want to avoid, such as caffeine.

For everything you need to know about pre-workout supplements, including our pick of the best products you can currently buy, read on.



How to choose the best pre-workout supplement for you

What’s in a pre-workout supplement?

Every pre-workout supplement is different, but they often include many of the same ingredients.

Caffeine appears in many products, for instance, thanks to its performance-enhancing properties, although it’s also possible to find supplements without it. Other common ingredients include creatine, which is thought to help build muscle and boost strength; beta-alanine, a non-essential amino acid; and branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs), which aid muscle repair.

Respected brands should avoid nasties such as genetically modified organisms (GMOs), as well as artificial colours and sweeteners, but it’s good to check that these aren’t used before you buy.

What else should I look out for?

Make sure the brand you opt for doesn’t have vaguely named ingredients that hide the exact amount of what’s in the supplements. With these products, you don’t know if you’re taking too little or excessive amounts of a particular ingredient. Go for companies that are precise and scientific about exactly what’s in their supplements so you can be sure of what you’re taking.

Are pre-workout supplements safe?

If you’re new to pre-workout supplements, it’s important to start slowly. Begin with smaller servings to assess your tolerance before increasing, as per the instructions.

Reading labels and ingredients carefully is obviously the most important thing to do before buying a pre-workout supplement, and you should consult your doctor for advice before starting if you have any pre-existing conditions. It goes without saying that you should never use them as a replacement for a healthy, balanced diet.

The best pre-workout supplements you can buy

1. MyProtein The Pre-Workout: Best all-round pre-workout powder

Price: £36 | Buy now from Amazon



We’ve long been fans of the different ranges from MyProtein, and The Pre-Workout is a good place to start if you’re new to pre-workout supplements. Coming in seven tasty flavours, including blue raspberry and lemon sherbet, the gluten-free powder is stuffed with an effective combination of ingredients to help you stay on top form in the gym and build muscle as you go.

It’s got 175mg of caffeine, which aids endurance and concentration, creatine to boost short, intense efforts and L-glutamine to help muscle repair. The Pre-Workout also contains black pepper extract and capsicum, along with a healthy dose of important vitamins such as B6.

2. Bulk Powders Complete Pre-Workout Advanced: Best for a carb-free boost

Price: £35 for 500g | Buy now from Bulk Powders



If you’ve tried the Complete Pre-Workout from Bulk Powders and want even more of a boost, the advanced version will be perfect for you. The gluten-free, vegetarian and non-GM powder is similar to the original product but is more concentrated to give you even more workout power.

Ingredients include beta-alanine, citrulline malate – which is used to boost endurance – and BCAAs, and there’s also a large caffeine hit to give you an extra push on those harder reps. You’ll also find vitamin B6 to help you stave off tiredness and fatigue, and L-Tyrosine to aid mental focus and concentration.

The powder is virtually carb-free for those who want to avoid carbohydrates and also tastes great – a big plus in a pre-workout supplement.

3. Science In Sport Go Caffeine Shot: Best for an energy hit ahead of endurance activities

Price: £13 for 12 | Buy now from Amazon



Prestigious endurance nutrition brand Science In Sport is well known for helping athletes reach challenging goals through science-based products, and we like the simple but effective Go Caffeine Shot, which is perfect for endurance sports.

The shots come in two flavours – cola and tropical – and are stuffed with energy-increasing ingredients, including 150mg of caffeine for a physical and mental boost, vitamin B6 to reduce tiredness, magnesium to maintain muscle and nerve function, and citrulline malate to stave off fatigue.

Science In Sport says the benefits are apparent within ten minutes of taking one, so they’re also a great product to keep around for when you fancy a spur-of-the-moment workout. The effects last hours, making it ideal for endurance sports such as cycling, climbing and running. If the shot form isn’t for you, the brand also has tasty energy bars to eat instead.

4. Kaged Muscle Pre-Kaged Pre-Workout Primer: Tastiest pre-workout

Price: £38 for 20 servings | Buy now from Bodybuilding.com





Sports nutrition brand Kaged Muscle’s products are ideal for those who want to know exactly what they’re taking with precise amounts, and want to avoid nasties such as artificial flavours and colours. The brand has a wide range of pre-workout supplements depending on your goals, and the award-winning Pre-Workout Primer is one of its bestsellers.

Available in four flavours that are all delicious, Kaged Muscle claims that the Primer will help you make the most of your workout by maximising endurance, focus and strength. The energising mixture includes pure L-citrulline for increasing blood flow, along with caffeine and coconut water powder for boosting energy. There’s also vitamin B12 to aid metabolism and taurine to help endurance.

5. SIS Turbo + pre-session gels: Best pre-workout for turbo training sessions

Price: £11.40 | Buy from Freewheel



Formulated especially with high-temperature, intense indoor turbo-training sessions in mind, SIS' Turbo + gels combine the firm’s usual flavoured maltodrexin with menthol to provide a “cooling effect” during exercise.

The gels also include 150mg of caffeine per shot to pep you up before your workout plus 1.5g of beta-alanine and 1.5g of L-carnitine to assist with high-intensity efforts.

Available in two flavours – Cool Citrus + Menthol or Blueberry Freeze + Menthol – these are great tasting gels and, because they’re not too thick or sticky, they’re easy to squeeze out of the pouches and digest. You can buy them either in boxes of six (£11.40) or 30 (£57).

6. One Pro Hydro Energy Drink Mix + Caffeine: Best pre-workout for endurance workouts

Price: £20 for 10 sachets | Buy now from One Pro





If you’re heading out for a long run or ride then you need more than most from your pre-workout supplement. You need carbohydrates for energy in particular, but you don’t want a huge hit of the kind of carbs that can cause gastrointestinal distress, for hopefully obvious reasons.

This vegan-friendly powder from One Pro can be used to create an energy drink that’s perfect for before or during endurance activities. It contains just under 30g of carbs per 40g serving, with those carbs sourced from low GI sources that won’t upset your stomach. There are also fast and slow-acting carbs in the mix, so you can get up and running while also having a steady source of fuel for long workouts.

The drink contains a sizeable hit of caffeine and an array of other supplements that will help you power through your training, including N-Acetyl L-Carnitine and L- Citrulline Malate to assist in energy production and five B vitamins to delay the feeling of fatigue.

7. MyProtein THE Pump: Best low-caffeine pre-workout powder

Price: £27 for 320g | Buy now from MyProtein



Caffeine is a common ingredient in pre-workout powders, and it’s great for providing a mental boost. However, not everyone wants to take a big hit of the stuff before a training session, perhaps because they’re exercising in the evening or they’re simply trying to avoid having too much caffeine in general. Having MyProtein’s THE Pump powder to hand means you can get the other benefits of a pre-workout supplement without too much caffeine, since none is added to the powder (though it still contains a small 7.5mg per serving).

The powder contains VASO6, an ingredient derived from green tea extract that contains catechins, which are said to help with weight loss, as well as beta-alanine and vitamin C. And if you’re at all worried you won’t get much of a boost for your workout without caffeine, one sip of the zingy orange mango or rainbow sherbet flavours will reassure you on that front.

