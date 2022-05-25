The best keto snacks to buy in 2022

Keto might be a diet, but it’s also a lifestyle and what self-respecting lifestyle would preclude having a little treat every now and then? No lifestyle we want to endorse, that’s for sure, so we’ve rounded up the best keto snacks for you to try. We put this list together because, with the restrictive nature of the diet, it can be hard for keto folks to find something to indulge in when they need a little pick-me-up.

What kind of snack can you reach for when carbs and sugar are out of the equation? Thankfully, there is a fast-growing market of snacks catering to keto practitioners now available, with keto-friendly sweet bites, crunchy mixes and protein-packed options to be enjoyed.

If you’re completely unfamiliar with all things keto or just want to know a little more about it, our handy buying guide below will introduce you to the main tenets and touted benefits of the diet. A little further down the page, you’ll find our mini reviews of our favourite keto snacks, where we break down the flavours, ingredients and nutritional information that make them both keto and snack-time compatible.

READ NEXT: The best meal replacement bars for you to try

Best keto snacks: At a glance

How to choose the best keto snacks for you

What is the keto diet?

The ketogenic diet, or keto for short, is a diet which focuses on consuming plenty of healthy fats, while aiming to reduce carbohydrate intake as much as possible. The goal with keto is to put your body into a state called “ketosis”, hence the name. Ketosis is what happens when your body doesn’t have any carbohydrates to burn for energy; so instead quickly burns through fat as an alternate energy supply. However, ketosis can take a few weeks to kick in and the diet requires you consume fewer than 50g of carbohydrates a day throughout, which means it's no small undertaking.

What are the benefits of the keto diet?

The main benefit of keto is efficient weight loss. As for the rest of the touted benefits of keto, they need further research for confirmation. But among the possible benefits are: reduced risk of certain cancers, improved heart health, acne reduction and improved brain function.

What foods should I focus on, and avoid, if I’m doing keto?

For the ketogenic diet to work, you should avoid sugary and carb-rich foods such as fruits; sweets; wheat-based or starchy products like rice, pasta and cereal; alcohol and juices; low-fat and sugar-free alternative products; as well as beans, legumes, tubers (potatoes etc.) and root vegetables. As we said above, keto is not for the faint of heart.

Now, what can we have? Well, still available for the ketogenic gourmet is meat, eggs, fatty fish such as tuna, trout and salmon, creamery butter and unprocessed cheese, nuts and seeds, healthy oils, low-carb vegetables such as carrots, peppers, tomatoes and greens, as well as seasonings like salt, pepper and spice. So, there’s still plenty of delicious meals to be had, you’ll just have to get a little more focused and creative in the kitchen.

Are there risks associated with the keto diet?

Like any diet, keto comes with some associated risks if not managed correctly. Keto diets can, naturally, run a little high in saturated fats, leading to possible increases in cholesterol. Lack of access to the full range of fruits, vegetables and whole grains can lead to nutrient deficiencies. The amount of fat and protein that keto diets require your liver and kidneys to metabolise can put these organs under some strain. The keto diet runs low in fibre and carbs, and so can lead to constipation as well as fuzzy thinking and mood swings. For the best possible advice on any diet, however, always consult your doctor.

READ NEXT: Our pick of the best protein bars

The best keto snacks to buy

1. Boostball Keto Balls: Best sweet-tasting keto snack

Price: £1.50 (per unit) | Buy now from The Skinny Food Co.



Made from natural ingredients and packaged in compostable wrappers, these keto treats from Boost Balls are a perfect guilt-free snack. They use coconut, almond, peanut and 0.35g of natural sugar, to create a sweet tasting treat that’ll satisfy your cravings while also complying with any keto-based diet.

With 24g of fat and 4.5g of fibre, they’ll also provide you with the high-fat content that keto demands, as well as a decent amount of dietary fibre, which keto eating plans tend to find hard to slot in. They’re available in a fun and decadent range of flavours, including: chocolate hazelnut, peanut butter cup, raw chocolate brownie, chocca mocha, cherry bakewell, and white chocolate raspberry.

Key details – Size: 40g; Calories: 258kcal; Fat: 23.7g; Carbohydrates: 4.2g, of which sugars: 1.4g; Protein: 5.2g; Fibre: 4.5g

Buy now from The Skinny Food Co.

2. Bulk Beef Jerky: Best meaty keto snack

Price: £9 | Buy now from Bulk



Meat is a big part of the keto diet, being a large food group that you’re allowed pretty much unfettered access to. But how does meat translate to snacking? Enter jerky, biltong and their various cousins, which make a perfect meaty midday snack for any keto follower.

This beef jerky from Bulk is made from fully traceable, topside beef from grass-fed British cows. Air-dried and free from any artificial colours or flavours, it’s fully back-to-basics, offering only two things: a meaty flavour and a whopping 60g of protein. It’s a little lacking in the fat department, so it would be best paired with some cheese or nuts to balance the high protein content. For those who want a little extra flavour, there is also a sweet chilli variant available.

Key details – Size: 100g; Calories: 298kcal; Fat: 4g; Carbohydrates: 6.3, of which sugars 3.8g; Protein: 60g; Fibre: 3.2g

Buy now from Bulk

3. Cheesepop Emmental: Best keto cheese snack

Price: £49 (3pk) | Buy now from Amazon



Cheese is an important building block for any keto diet, as it’s low-carb and high protein while offering plenty of healthy fats. It can be hard, however, to find suitable cheese-based snacks that will last in your cupboard for weeks, or ones that can be handily popped into a bag.

Air-popped cheese is an ingenious solution to this dilemma, as it’s 100% cheese while still being shelf-stable. These popped gouda bites from Cheesepop are crunchy, salty and strongly cheesy in flavour. They make a fine snack when eaten on their own and can also be used similarly to croutons, enlivening soups and salads with a hit of umami flavour.

Key details – Size: 500g x 3; Calories (per 100g):593kcal; Fat (per 100g):33g; Carbohydrates (per 100g): 0g, of which sugars: 0g; Protein (per 100g):40g

4. Keto Hana Keto Granola Coconut and Almond: Best keto breakfast snack

Price: £8 | Buy now from Amazon



One thing you might miss from your pre-keto life is breakfast cereal. While it might be simple to make and tasty, it's also often high in sugars and carbohydrates, making it a keto no-no. Thankfully, there’s a solution. Keto Hana’s focus is making simple, low-carb foods, and its coconut and almond granola is specifically crafted with keto and paleo diets in mind.

It’s made from almonds, coconut, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, hazelnuts, butter and plant-based sweeteners — that’s the entire ingredient list, by the way — and offers a natural, low-carb alternative to sugary breakfast cereals. It still has plenty of sweetness, crunchy texture and flavour, though.

Key details – Size: 300g; Calories (per 30g serving): 180kcal; Fat (per 30g): 15g; Carbohydrates (per 30g): 8g; of which sugars: 1g; Protein (per 30g): 6g; Fibre (per 30g): 5g

5. Acti-Snack Keto Crunch Buffalo BBQ: Best keto nut and seed mix

Price: £15 (12pk) | Buy now from Amazon



Nuts and seeds are a huge part of the keto diet for some, offering plenty of healthy fat, as well as vitamins and minerals, while naturally being low-carb. A tasty nut and seed mix is, therefore, a no-brainer for keto snacking. This on-the-go pack contains crunchy cashews, almonds and tamari pumpkin seeds, all coated in a sweet and tangy Buffalo BBQ seasoning.

Each 40g pack contains 18g of fat and 10g of protein, making them perfect for a midday fat boost or post-gym protein hit. They are also naturally high in magnesium and offer a decent amount of much-needed dietary fibre relative to their size.

Key details – Size: 40g x 12; Calories: 219kcal; Fat: 18g; Carbohydrates: 6g, of which sugars: 2.3g; Protein: 10g; Fibre: 2.2g