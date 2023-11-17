Get the Nintendo Switch with a FREE game this Black Friday
If you’re quick this Black Friday period, you can bag a free game with the Nintendo Switch from Argos
Argos’ Black Friday deals are a treat for gaming enthusiasts: the Nintendo Switch for only £260, complete with a free game of your choice. Among the nine games available, notable titles include Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Metroid Prime, Fire Emblem Engage and Mario Strikers: Battle League Football. Additionally, customers have the option to create cost-effective bundles that may include travel cases, controllers and headsets.
The Nintendo Switch, which we awarded five stars and a Recommended award in our Nintendo Switch review, is celebrated for its hybrid nature: it’s a gaming console that effortlessly transitions from a traditional TV-based experience to a powerful handheld console, embodying two of Nintendo’s greatest strengths: unmatched handheld gaming hardware and full-fledged, uncompromised first-party games.
The Switch showcases Nintendo’s attention to detail. Its durable, yet tactile design is ideal for on-the-go use and can withstand rough handling. The main unit features a 6.2in screen and various connectivity options, including a USB-C connector for fast charging and TV connection. The innovative Joy-Con controllers offer flexibility for solo or two-player games, and their advanced motion sensing and HD Rumble capabilities provide an immersive gaming experience.
Powered by Nvidia’s Tegra X1 chip, the Switch delivers impressive performance, capable of 60fps gameplay on its built-in screen and 30fps on a 1080p TV. Its seamless transition between TV and handheld play modes is a standout feature, ensuring continuous gameplay without delays.
Despite its modest 32GB storage and a battery life of four to six hours in undocked mode, the Switch’s appeal lies in its diverse game library. Titles such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe have been instrumental in its success. It’s worth noting that there’s now an updated version of the Switch with an OLED screen, which has an improved screen and graphics.
This Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal at Argos, offering the console at a reduced price with a free game. Join the Switch gang or treat someone to a Switch for Christmas and save yourself some cash at the same time.