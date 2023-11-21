This Black Friday Nintendo Switch OLED deal is INCREDIBLE
Always wanted a Nintendo Switch? This Black Friday offer is your perfect opportunity to get one with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
This Black Friday, Argos offers an incredible deal on the Nintendo Switch OLED, bundled with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online subscription for just £300. This package represents significant value, especially considering the console’s standalone price typically hovers around £300.
The OLED version of the Switch console, awarded four out of five stars and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our full Nintendo Switch OLED review, brings several enhancements over its predecessor. The most notable improvement is the larger, 7in OLED screen, offering vibrant colours, higher contrast, and true black levels, significantly enhancing the gaming experience. This screen is particularly effective in games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, where the vivid colours and dynamic environments benefit greatly from the improved display.
Design-wise, the Switch OLED maintains a similar size and weight to the original model, but with a few notable improvements. The bezels around the screen have been significantly reduced, making the display more immersive. Additionally, the original’s flimsy kickstand has been replaced with a more robust and adjustable version, adding to the console’s versatility.
Internally, the Switch OLED uses the same Nvidia Tegra X1 processor and has the same battery life as the original Switch. While there are no major internal hardware upgrades, the console’s performance remains solid, especially for handheld gaming. It supports the same games as the original Switch, ensuring a wide range of titles to choose from.
However, there are some limitations to consider. The console still uses the same Joy-Con controllers, which have been prone to drift issues. Additionally, while the OLED screen offers improved visuals in handheld mode, the console’s performance while docked, especially in more graphically demanding games, can be inconsistent.
Overall, the Nintendo Switch OLED at Argos for £300, bundled with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, is a fantastic Black Friday deal for both new and existing Nintendo fans. The console’s portability, coupled with the OLED screen’s enhanced visuals, make it an attractive option for handheld gaming enthusiasts.