The DualSense PS5 controller is cheaper than EVER for Black Friday

For those on the lookout for Black Friday deals, Amazon’s significant discount on the PS5 DualSense controller is an opportunity not to be missed. Normally retailing at £65, with an average price around £57, this coveted gaming accessory is now available for an astonishing £39. This represents a substantial saving on a controller that’s integral to the PlayStation 5 experience.

View deal at Amazon

We dwell on the DualSense in our full PS5 review, praising the controller for its innovative new features. Its immersive haptic feedback technology increases immersion with more nuanced vibrations reflecting the action on screen. The adaptive triggers add another layer, with varying levels of resistance mimicking real-life actions, such as drawing a bowstring or pressing a throttle.