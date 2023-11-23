The DualSense PS5 controller is cheaper than EVER for Black Friday
Pick up a DualSense controller for just £39 at Amazon this Black Friday
For those on the lookout for Black Friday deals, Amazon’s significant discount on the PS5 DualSense controller is an opportunity not to be missed. Normally retailing at £65, with an average price around £57, this coveted gaming accessory is now available for an astonishing £39. This represents a substantial saving on a controller that’s integral to the PlayStation 5 experience.
We dwell on the DualSense in our full PS5 review, praising the controller for its innovative new features. Its immersive haptic feedback technology increases immersion with more nuanced vibrations reflecting the action on screen. The adaptive triggers add another layer, with varying levels of resistance mimicking real-life actions, such as drawing a bowstring or pressing a throttle.
Aesthetically, the DualSense is a masterpiece. Its sleek design and ergonomic shape make it comfortable for extended gaming sessions. The controller also includes a built-in microphone and headset jack, adding convenience for online multiplayer games. The touchpad and integrated light bar offer a futuristic feel, while the built-in speaker brings certain game sounds directly from the controller, enhancing the overall sensory experience.
This discount on the DualSense controller is particularly appealing for PS5 owners. Whether you’re looking to replace a worn-out controller, add a second one for multiplayer games, or simply want to experience the advanced features of the DualSense, this deal offers a rare chance to do so at a significantly reduced price.
In summary, Amazon’s Black Friday offer on the PS5 DualSense controller is an excellent deal for gamers. With its advanced features, comfortable design, and now, a more affordable price, it’s an opportune time to enhance your PS5 gaming setup. Don’t miss this chance to own one of the most innovative gaming controllers on the market at a remarkably low price.