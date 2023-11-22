The Nintendo Switch OLED is the CHEAPEST it’s ever been for Black Friday

Despite these enhancements, the Switch OLED maintains the same internal hardware as the previous model, including the Nvidia Tegra X1 processor, ensuring consistent gaming performance across all Switch titles. However, it’s worth noting that this means the console isn’t 4K ready, and performance in docked mode may vary with graphically intensive games​​.

Design-wise, the new kickstand is a significant improvement, offering stability and adjustable angles for handheld play. The console’s build has also been upgraded to a textured black metal chassis, though the Joy-Con controllers remain the same and may be prone to drift issues​​​​.

For newcomers to the Nintendo platform or those who prefer handheld gaming, the Switch OLED, especially at this discounted Black Friday price, is an excellent choice. Its primary appeal lies in the superior screen quality and the versatility of its design, which allows for both handheld and docked play​​.