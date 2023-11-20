Get the five-star Xbox Series X for its lowest price EVER this Black Friday

This Black Friday, Amazon is offering the Xbox Series X for just £360, a significant reduction from its average price of £446 on the website. This is the lowest price the console has ever been offered on Amazon. Awarded five stars and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award, the Series X stands out as one of the most powerful gaming consoles currently available.

As we explain in our full Xbox Series X review, Microsoft’s next-gen console represents a significant leap in gaming technology. It supports 4K gaming at stable frame rates and introduces ray-tracing to consoles, a technology that simulates realistic light reflections and shadows. The console’s ‘Quick Resume’ feature is also seamless, allowing players to switch between games quickly and easily. However, it’s worth noting that the 120Hz setting is limited to TVs with HDMI 2.1​​.

Internally, the Series X is powered by a custom-designed 3.8GHz AMD Zen 2 CPU, 16GB of GDDR6 RAM, and an AMD RDNA 2 GPU, providing a graphics processing power of 12 teraFLOPS. This setup ensures not only improved graphical fidelity and frame rates but also substantially reduces load times, thanks to its 1TB NVMe SSD​​.