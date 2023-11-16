Snap up a STELLAR Shark hair styler and dryer saving ahead of Black Friday
The superb Shark FlexStyle Air Styler and Hair Dryer is down to a head-turning £216 on Amazon in the lead-up to Black Friday
The Shark FlexStyle Air Styler and Hair Dryer is now available for just £216 on Amazon ahead of Black Friday. Down from its average price of £245, this is an excellent option for those looking to upgrade their hair styling tools. This versatile device, which earned four stars out of five in our original review, stands as a direct competitor to the higher-priced Dyson Airwrap.
Key advantages of the Shark FlexStyle include its ability to curl, straighten, smooth, and blow-dry hair with just one tool. It achieves fast drying at low temperatures, making it a healthier choice for hair styling. The FlexStyle uses the airflow-based Coanda effect for curling, reducing damage to hair, especially fine and brittle strands. This technology allows styling at lower temperatures and enables users to style as they dry, unlike traditional heated styling tongs.
The package includes a main drying unit, two curling barrels, a paddle brush for smooth styling, an oval brush for volume, and concentrator and diffuser attachments, allowing it to function like a standard hair dryer. The device offers three temperature and speed settings, and its 1,400W motor provides fast and efficient drying. It also features a smart heat sensor to ensure safe and even temperatures.
However, the FlexStyle has its limitations. It offers only one barrel size, which might restrict styling versatility, and the need to switch barrels to change the curl direction can be cumbersome compared to the Dyson Airwrap‘s simpler setup. While the FlexStyle produces soft and healthy-feeling ringlets, it lacks the glossy finish and curl versatility offered by the Dyson Airwrap.
The Shark FlexStyle Air Styler and Hair Dryer is the perfect option for those seeking a multifunctional hair styling tool. Its lower price, especially with the current pre-Black Friday deal, makes it an attractive alternative to more expensive models like the Dyson Airwrap, offering similar styling capabilities at a more affordable price point.