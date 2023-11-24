Best Black Friday headphones price drop on Sony WH-1000XM5
The five-star Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds have plummeted in price on Amazon before Black Friday
In a notable Black Friday deal, the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds are now available at a record low price of £219 on Amazon, a significant drop from the average price of £256. These earbuds were awarded five stars out of five and a Recommended award in our Sony WF-1000XM5 review, underscoring their high quality and performance.
The Sony WF-1000XM5, the fifth entry in Sony’s flagship true wireless earbuds series, brings several enhancements over its predecessors. They feature a more compact design, being 25% smaller and 20% lighter than the WF-1000XM4. The earbuds include polyurethane foam eartips for a secure and comfortable fit and boast an aesthetically pleasing design with two colour options: black and beige.
In terms of features, the WF-1000XM5 offers about eight hours of audio playback with a total battery life of around 24 hours, including the charging case. They are equipped with Adaptive Sound Control for smart noise cancellation and feature improved touch controls for a more intuitive user experience.
Noise cancellation is a strong point for these earbuds, offering two modes: Noise Cancelling and Ambient Sound. While they may not quite match the noise-cancellation capabilities of competitors like Bose’s QuietComfort Earbuds II, they remain highly effective in most situations and are considered some of the smartest noise cancellers around, thanks to Sony’s Adaptive Sound Control feature.
The sound quality of the WF-1000XM5 is described as first-rate, with the new Dynamic Driver X drivers adding extra weight to bass reproduction. The earbuds provide a detailed and dynamic sound, making them a good choice for various music genres, although the improvements over the previous model are considered incremental.
Overall, the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds are regarded as excellent wireless all-rounders, offering a balance of comfort, features and sound quality. Coupled with the Black Friday deal, they present an attractive option for those seeking high-quality earbuds at a more affordable price.