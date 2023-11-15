Get the EXTRAORDINARY Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds for less ahead of Black Friday

In terms of features, the WF-1000XM5 offers about eight hours of audio playback with a total battery life of around 24 hours, including the charging case. They are equipped with Adaptive Sound Control for smart noise cancellation and feature improved touch controls for a more intuitive user experience​​.

Noise cancellation is a strong point for these earbuds, offering two modes: Noise Cancelling and Ambient Sound. While they may not quite match the noise-cancellation capabilities of competitors like Bose’s QuietComfort Earbuds II, they remain highly effective in most situations and are considered some of the smartest noise cancellers around, thanks to Sony’s Adaptive Sound Control feature​​.

The sound quality of the WF-1000XM5 is described as first-rate, with the new Dynamic Driver X drivers adding extra weight to bass reproduction. The earbuds provide a detailed and dynamic sound, making them a good choice for various music genres, although the improvements over the previous model are considered incremental​​.