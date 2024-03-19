Nab a superb saving on the five-star Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones in the Amazon spring sale
Receiving a Best Buy award in our tests, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are excellent value at this knockdown price
The Sony WH-1000XM4 cost just £200 in Amazon’s spring sale. Previously selling for around £242, these headphones are among the best you can buy in terms of features for the price. Pick them up before the offer expires on Monday 25 March.
Did the Sony WH-1000XM4 get a good review?
- In our full Sony WH-1000XM4 review, we awarded the impressive over-ear headphones five stars out of five.
- They also claimed an Expert Reviews-approved Best Buy award, which is the highest praise we can give a product.
What’s so good about the Sony WH-1000XM4?
- Superb noise cancellation credentials, with extra smarts such as location-based settings.
- Excellent audio quality – featuring support for the LDAC codec – that still ranks highly among present-day competition.
- Supremely comfortable over-ear headphones that we could wear for hours at a time.
Are there any disadvantages to this Sony WH-1000XM4 deal?
- Released in August 2020, the WH-1000XM4 are no longer at the forefront of the headphones market. Models such as the Apple AirPods Max, and Sony’s own WH-1000XM5 bring improved audio quality and upgraded features such as support for spatial audio.
- We found microphone quality lacked a bit of refinement, with the XM5 performing better by comparison.
How has the Sony WH-1000XM4’s price changed over time?
- The Sony WH-1000XM4 cost just £198 during Black Friday last year, but the current £200 price is the next-best price we’ve seen.
- At launch, the WH-1000XM4 commanded £350.
