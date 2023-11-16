These affordable Sony earbuds are now EVEN cheaper in the run-up to Black Friday

However, the WF-C500 earbuds have some limitations, such as the absence of noise cancellation and control customisation. Users might experience discomfort with the depressible controls, especially during long usage or when performing specific commands. Additionally, a low level of white noise is noticeable during audio playback, which could be bothersome to those with sensitive hearing​​.

Despite these drawbacks, the Sony WF-C500 stands out for its sound quality. They offer a detailed soundstage, effectively reproducing a wide range of musical genres with clarity and precision. The default sound profile is well-tuned, and the Sony Headphones Connect app provides extensive EQ customisation options, including a “Clear Bass” slider for enhanced bass response. The WF-C500 are particularly noted for their detail-rich sound, setting them apart from many budget earbuds that typically favour booming bass over sonic detail​​.