Best condoms 2022: Choose the ideal condom for feeling, safety and more satisfying sex

Forget posh pyjamas and silky slips: condoms are the best bed wear out there. They’re the only form of contraception to help protect against sexually transmitted infections (STIs), including HIV.

Going by recent reports, it always pays to be safe. Public Health England revealed a 20% rise in syphilis diagnoses in the last year, and the World Health Organisation is warning of increases in the occurrence of antibiotic-resistant strains of gonorrhoea that can be worryingly tricky to treat. If you want to look after the health of you and your partner, the best advice is to treat the penis just like any present: wrap it up before you give it to anyone.

If used correctly and consistently, condoms are also 98% effective at preventing unplanned pregnancy, so they offer an effective hormone-free form of birth control.

But in order for them to perform optimally – and be a comfortable complement to sex, rather than an irritating intrusion – it’s essential to both choose and use them properly.

Best Condoms: At a glance

How to buy condoms that suit you and your partner’s needs

What features do I need to consider and why?

Size and shape

Whilst condoms are designed to s-t-r-e-t-c-h, standard sizes can feel uncomfortably restrictive on larger penises, as well as being harder to roll on smoothly and more likely to burst or tear if under strain.

On the flip side, put a standard condom on a penis that’s more slim ‘n’ trim, and it may well slip off – which not only stops it doing its job but can dent body confidence to boot. Some guys also find a snugger fit helps them last longer.

Condoms come in different shapes, to suit different bodies and tastes. While classic straight-shafted styles are straight-up great for many guys, others prefer contoured designs that are wider over the glans to give extra headroom, whilst some men who are built bigger at their bases prefer varieties that taper towards the tip to hug it more securely.

Most condoms have a reservoir at the end to neatly catch semen and ensure there is sufficient space for it to be safely held inside, but a few don’t since some folks prefer the feel.

Materials and ingredients

Vegans might be surprised to learn that most latex condoms contain animal products: the milk protein casein is added as a stabiliser to give them an even texture. This may cause reactions in people with extreme sensitivities to dairy, as well.

If you or your lover are allergic to latex, you won’t want a condom made of natural rubber - or your night could quickly go from ‘red hot’ to ‘red, hot, and itching’. If you’re sensitive to certain chemicals found in spermicides or lubricants, you’ll need to avoid those, whilst people prone to yeast infections might want to swerve flavoured condoms that have glycerine or sweeteners in the mix, as some find these can trigger thrush.

The thinness, pliability and ability to conduct body heat of whatever material a condom is made of effects how it feels when you’re doing the do, too. And if that traditional rubbery scent makes you retch, low-odour varieties are out there.

Added extras

Textures for additional stimulation. Mild anaesthetics to increase erectile duration. Juicy flavours to make saucy behaviours even tastier. Cooling, warming or tingling coatings to enliven your senses.

It’s a myth that condoms are ‘necessary evils’ that always compromise satisfaction for the sake of safety. Pick the right products, and they can bring added benefits to the bedroom.

The type of sex you intend to have

If you’re planning to have anal sex, it’s useful to know that standard strength condoms – used properly and with plenty of lube – are just as reliable as thicker varieties. However, some people prefer a more heavy duty condom for reassurance of hygiene and the durability to withstand extra friction.

Alternatively, you might intend to use condoms to cover sex toys, either to protect against STI transmission if you and your partner are taking turns to use the same vibrator (sheath it in a fresh condom every time you swap), or to keep things clean during menstruation or anal play. You’ll need the condom to be large enough to cover all the nobbles and bobbles of your gadgets and gizmos and to ensure that any lubricant it comes ready-slicked with is compatible with the material the toy is made from.

Ethics and aesthetics

Care about being decent to the environment and other human beings while being deliciously indecent in the boudoir? Then you might want to consider whether the condom brand you’re buying is fairly traded, or made from rubber harvested from sustainable forests. Certain companies support charities; for example, for every condom they sell, Sir Richards donates another to a developing country in need, whilst Sustain give 10% of their profits to women’s healthcare organisations and invest in education and wellness programmes for their latex farming communities.

When it comes to setting the mood, classy condom packaging like Hanx can help give a sense of sophistication, whilst the myriad vibrant, eye-catching and humorous graphics on ONE’s Mixed Pleasures range act as useful conversation starters to broach the subject of protection.

The best condoms to buy

The following condoms get the Expert Reviews thumbs up for using on your down-below, but because bodies and preferences are so subjective, and there are so many factors to consider, you’ll probably find you need to try a handful of prophylactics before settling on a favourite. Sites like MyCondom.com sell individual condoms for a few pence each, making it much cheaper to sample several sorts before committing to buying a full box.

1. My.Size: The best condoms for getting the perfect fit

Price: £8 | Buy now from Amazon

Standard condoms in the UK have a nominal width of around 52-54mm, which can be too tight for girthier guys. MySize 69 have the largest circumference of any UK brand, at – you guessed it – 69mm, plus the brand make a whole spectrum of sizes ranging from 47mm, so whether your personal proportions are modest or mighty, you can find a condom that feels like a custom fit. There’s even an app you can download on their site that lets you measure your manhood using your mobile.

Key specs – Width: 47-69mm; Length: 180mm; Thickness: 0.07mm

2. SKYN: Best latex-free condom range

Price: £10.50 | Buy now from Boots

Skyn's full range of condoms is totally latex-free and is widely accessible from a multitude of retailers.

Skyn's super-sized condoms also get great reports from those who need a larger latex-free product. Not sure which size is right for you? Then check out Skyn's handy guide by clicking here.

Key specs – Width: 56mm; Length: 190mm; Thickness: 0.07mm

Buy now from Boots

3. MyONE Perfect fit: Best condom for big-headed buyers

Price: £9 | Buy now from Amazon



The MyONE Perfect Fit is extra roomy at the top for guys who find straight-shaped condoms give them a ‘headache’. The same manufacturer recently purchased British company TheyFit condoms, who used to make condoms in 66 different length and width combos, designed to feel ‘tailor-made’.

This range was recently relaunched and was previously called the "Pleasure Dome", so if you've been looking and you can no longer find those, here is your replacement.

Key specs – Width: 52mm (72mm at head); Length: 180mm; Thickness: 0.07mm

Buy now from Amazon

Best condoms for allergies (and vegans)

Polyisoprene is a modern synthetic material that’s stretchy and soft, and a good conductor of body heat – without any rubber to rub you the wrong way if you’re allergic. As a bonus, polyisoprene condoms are vegan and tend to have less of an odour than their latex cousins.

The entire SKYN range is made from polyisoprene, as are Durex RealFeel condoms (these are usually excellent quality, although a handful of specific batches of these were recently recalled after failing Durex’s stringent shelf-life durability tests).

4. Rilaco Joy Dry: Best unlubricated condom

Price: £30 | Buy now from Amazon

If the lubricants that standard condoms come ready-coated with don’t agree with your skin, try German-made unlubricated Rilaco Joy Dry. These latex condoms are a standard size and length, but let you choose which type of lube you like best.

Key specs – Width: 52mm; Length: 180mm; Thickness: 0.07mm

5. Glyde: Best vegan condoms

Price: £10 | Buy now from Amazon

These use a thistle extract in place of milk-derived casein in their rubber processing procedure and add only vegan colours and flavourings. Along with Fair Squared, they’re one of the few condom companies registered with the Vegan Society.

Key specs – Width: 53mm; Length: 180mm; Thickness: 0.7mm

Best flavoured condoms

6. Skins Black Choc: Best chocolate flavoured condom

Price: £4 | Buy now from Medical Specialists

The Black Choc put the ‘willy’ in ‘Willy Wonka’. Not only do they taste of chocolate, but their black hue makes them popular with fans of S&M since they help your parts look the all-black part.

Key specs – Width: 52mm; Length: 190mm; Thickness: 0.065mm

Buy now from Medical Specialists

7. ONE Flavor Waves: Best taste range

Price: £17 | Buy now from Ubuy

This multi-pack offer tempting tastes including Banana Split, Bubblegum, Mint Choc and Chocolate-covered Strawberry, which you can smell as soon as you open the foil – they pack a (tropical rum) punch.

Key specs – Width: 53mm; Length: 193mm; Thickness: Not stated

Buy now from UBuy

8. Pasante Blueberry Blast: Best flavour on a budget

Price: £2.79 | Buy now from Condom Outlet

Pasante’s budget option still gets sweet reviews, and it’s also available as a dental dam: a thin sheet of latex that’s placed over the vulva or anus to provide protection during oral sex or rimming.

Key specs – Width: 53mm; Length: 190mm; Thickness: 0.07mm

Buy now from World Condoms

Best condoms for sensitivity, sensation and stimulation

9. Durex Invisible: Best ultra-thin condom

Price: £15 | Buy now from Boots

Durex’s Invisible also give it a good shot. The latter are Durex’s finest ever latex sheath, with about the same thickness as the average human hair, but are still resilient enough to avoid any hairy situations with breakages.

Key specs – Width: 48mm; Length: 190mm; Thickness: 0.05mm

Buy now from Boots

10. Trojan Ecstasy Ultra-Ribbed: Best ribbed condom

Price: £7 | Buy now from Amazon



Trojan is a well-known and well-trusted brand with a wide range that's easy to recommend. In particular, the Ecstacy Ultra-Ribbed ensures pleasure on both sides of the equation thanks to the extra feel it provides as well as the 'UltraSmooth' lubrication supplied to the inside and outside.

Key specs – Width: 51mm; Length: 190mm; Thickness: 0.07mm

11. Durex Mutual Climax: Best condom for you and your partner

Price: £15 | Buy now from Boots

If you need a helping hand to make intercourse last longer, reach for a pack of these. They have a special ‘Performa’ lubricant inside containing 5% Benzocaine - a mild numbing agent to make sex feel less overwhelming for men - as well as ribs and dots on the outside to help stimulate the wearer’s partner.

Key specs – Width: 56mm(base), 63mm (head); Length: 195mm; Thickness: 0.07mm

Buy now from Boots

12. Boys Own: Best condom for anal sex

Price: £7 | Buy now from World Condoms

Specially designed for and marketed to the gay community, this is one of a frankly disappointingly small number of products specifically checked and approved as being suitable for anal use (although as previously mentioned, studies have shown most condoms are up to the job if used conscientiously).

Key specs – Width: 54mm; Length: 190mm; Thickness: 0.07mm

Buy now from World Condoms

13. HANX: Most discretely packaged condoms

Price: £11 | Buy now from HANX

Hanx is a young female-founded company who make vegan, fair trade, low-odour fine latex condoms designed ‘for women, by women’ (a gynaecologist and a banker, no less). They’re packaged in luxurious-looking envelopes intended to make people feel more confident about carrying them in bags and keeping them on bathroom shelves, and offer a subscription service so you can get a regular parcel of prophylactics delivered to your home.

Key specs – Width: 53mm; Length: 180mm; Thickness: 0.7mm

Buy now from HANX

14. Wingman: Best condom for easy application

Price: £13 | Buy now from Amazon





Every Wingman condom comes fitted with a unique design-award-winning winged clip that allows it to be easily and accurately rolled on using just one hand, in the dark, in seconds. Excellent for those who find getting ‘suited up’ an awkward faff, or people with arthritic hands or disabilities.

Key specs – Width: 53mm; Length: 180mm; Thickness: 0.7mm