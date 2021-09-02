Best male sex toy 2022: The most stimulating sex toys for men

When we think of the best male sex toy, a blow-up doll might be the first image that comes to mind. The kind of thing that a groom might receive as a joke from his friends during a drunken bachelor party. And while there’s nothing wrong with a bit of inflatable fun now and then, it’s certainly not the type of male sex toy we’re talking about here. Believe it or not, there are many male pleasure devices that deserve to be taken very seriously indeed.

From shaft-hugging vibrators and strokers to app-controlled masturbators, the sex toy industry has tonnes of male-oriented gadgets for you to get to grips with. If you’re looking to upgrade your manual self-love sessions, then a sex toy that provides penile stimulation can be a powerful weapon to add to your arsenal. They are also ideal for spicing things up in the bedroom, where you and your partner might choose to integrate the toys into your shared sex life.

Our buying guide, below, will give you a quick primer on what to look for in a male sex toy. And after that, our product roundup highlights the top male sex toys on the market today, with devices to suit a range of budgets and desires.

Best male sex toy: At a glance

How to choose the best male sex toy for you

What features should I look out for?

Some male sex toys are manually operated and don’t offer much in the way of technological frills. But if you’re willing to spend more you could pick yourself up a pricier model packed with fancy pleasure-enhancing features such as these:

Vibration motor: Vibrating devices can take your pleasure to the next level, and they often have a variety of settings, letting you choose the perfect intensity for your needs. Then again, you might want a completely silent model with no motor, especially if you live with others and want your sessions to be as discreet as possible.

Waterproofing: Most models have some element of waterproofing because they have to accommodate water-based lubricants and cleaning solutions. However, some go a step further by being fully submersible and safe for use in the shower and bathtub – ideal if you like to multitask!

App control: For true customisation, you can’t beat a male sex toy with a dedicated app. From creating your own vibration patterns to syncing up with AR or VR, there’s endless app-based fun to be had.

Heating: For an added sense of luxury, some male sex toys can heat up to provide your member with extra warmth, enhancing the realism of the experience while also improving blood flow in that all-important area.

Size matters (the size of a toy, that is, not your member)

The size of a toy can definitely have an influence on your pleasure. You have to make sure that the product in question will fit your member; it has to be comfortable and stimulating at the same time. If you are on the larger end of the spectrum you might discover that some toys only stimulate the tip of your penis, although that might not be such a bad thing given that the glans is where most of the nerve endings are.

Those on the smaller end of the spectrum, however, may find that certain toys don’t provide enough friction. The most versatile toys are those that are malleable, allowing you to adjust the tightness with the grip of your own hand, thereby adapting to any and all girths. Different strokes for different folks, as they say!

Will I need any other equipment?

Whichever toy you choose, you will have to invest in some water-based lubricant otherwise you could be in for an uncomfortable ride. And having a sex toy-cleaning solution on hand is of equal importance; keep things clean and hygienic, and your favourite self-pleasure device is sure to last a lot longer.

The best male sex toys to buy in 2022

1. Tenga Egg: Best entry-level sex toy for men

If you’re new to the world of male sex toys then the Tenga Egg is a perfect choice. Although shaped like an egg, once you crack it open you’ll find a squishy penis sleeve with an embossed, patterned interior designed to enhance manual masturbation.

As sex toys go, Tenga Eggs are very simple to use. All you have to do is apply some lubricant inside the hole of the sleeve, then place it over the penis and enjoy. The sleeve within the Tenga Egg is made of elastomer, a stretchy material that will adapt to practically all penis sizes.

Although they are officially designed for a single session, with careful use, cleaning and plenty of lube, they should be good for multiple uses. Each Egg comes with a sachet of Tenga water-based lubricant but you’ll need to source some more lubricant for subsequent self-love sessions.

Key specs – Area of stimulation: Penis head; Motors: 0; App control: No; Patterns: n/a; Waterproof: Submersible; Standout feature: Interior patterns

2. Lovehoney Ignite 20 Function Mini Male Vibrator: Best vibrator for men

With its lightly ribbed interior texture and 20 vibrating pleasure patterns, the Ignite from Lovehoney is guaranteed to make manual masturbation far more stimulating. The smooth silicone wings gently envelop your shaft, and from there you can adapt the grip with your hand to fit your girth. The fact that it is open-ended means that it fits most sizes and is really easy to clean, too.

In addition, its short length of 2.5 inches means it can be used to spice up oral sex and foreplay with your partner, enhancing sensations without getting in the way. It’s intuitive to use thanks to the single button on the side and also includes a travel lock and storage bag for easy, discreet transportation. It’s completely waterproof and USB rechargeable, too. As with most male sex toys, it’s recommended that you use water-based lubricant with this stimulator.

Key specs – Area of stimulation: Penis head; Motors: 1; App control: No; Patterns: 20 Waterproof: Submersible; Standout feature: Adapts to all sizes

3. Satisfyer Men Heat Vibration: Best warming male sex toy

There’s nothing quite like using the Satisfyer Men Heat Vibration on a cold winter’s night. And even if it’s not cold out, the added heat will help your blood to flow to where it’s most needed. Heat, combined with vibration and lubricant, can make for a breathtakingly realistic experience. The exciting heating feature (it’s optional, and goes up to 40 degrees) couples with the arousing, powerful vibrations to provide amazing stimulation for your glans. And since there are 11 vibration patterns to choose from, there’s plenty of room for experimentation.

The Satisfyer Men Heat Vibration is made of ABS and body-safe silicone. It’s fully waterproof (IPX7) too, so you can enjoy warm ecstasy in the shower or even the bathtub. After use, the materials can be cleaned easily with just lukewarm water and soap or a sex toy cleaner.

Key specs – Area of stimulation: Penis head; Motors: 1; App control: No; Patterns: 11; Waterproof: Yes; Standout feature: Heating function

4. Lelo F1S V2: Best app-controlled male sex toy

The F1S V2 from Lelo is a premium, sophisticated masturbator with a soft, pliable silicone sleeve. It has two powerful motors and four unique modes that contain seven patterns each, so there’s a setting for every mood. The vibration itself is on another level, as the F1S V2’s motors are able to emit powerful waves that permeate deep into your penis, making it feel as though it’s resonating from all directions at once.

It can be used with or without the accompanying Lelo app. The app allows you to make your very own custom patterns for unique, tailor-made pleasure sessions that will hit your cravings every time. Want to mix it up? Hand your phone over to a partner (or have them connect with their own phone) and let them take charge. For added immersion, the F1S V2 is also VR and AR compatible. Meanwhile, the technologically savvy can access the Open-Interface Performance Console to create new sensations and track the “performance” data provided by the device’s ten internal sensors.

Key specs – Area of stimulation: Penis head; Motors: 2; App control: Yes; Patterns: Unlimited (with app); Waterproof: Yes; Standout feature: VR compatible

5. MyHixel Improve Climax Control: Best for improving premature ejaculation

The MyHixel Improve Climax Control is an unusual device aimed at improving male premature ejaculation through natural means. Registered as a medical product by the FDA, it’s not a sex toy as such, but it definitely provides pleasure. Constructed from thermoplastic elastomer, ABS and silicone, the device features an anatomical penis sleeve with an inbuilt vibrator and a heating function. It feels very, very realistic, to the point that it resembles a real vagina. It is advisable to always MyHixel’s own lubricant, which has been specially made to be compatible with the sleeve’s material.

To help you with your goals, the MyHixel app contains all kinds of different exercises that let your work towards mastering your climax control. These are delivered in the form of a game, where you visit different planets and are required to complete the tasks before you can proceed to the next one. There’s also a video at each stage, presenting the theoretical aspects of climax control. The practical exercises are recorded with a timer and this data is fed into graphs so that you can view your progress over time.

Key specs – Area of stimulation: Whole penis; Motors: 1; App control: No (but has an app for user guidance); Patterns: 1; Waterproof: No; Standout feature: Realistic sensation

Venus O’Hara is an internationally renowned sexpert who specialises in sex toy reviews, product design and user education. She has tested over 700 sex toys since 2013 and is on a mission to raise orgasmic awareness. When she’s not writing about sex toys or designing them, she can usually be found on her unmade bed, testing the latest adult novelty. You can follow Venus on Twitter and Instagram.