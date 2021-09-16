Best dildo 2022: Enhance your pleasure for less this Black Friday

Since the dawn of civilisation, humanity has been on an insatiable journey to seek out the best dildo. Dildos easily predate the invention of the wheel; according to Joseph Richardson Parke, author of the book ‘Human Sexuality’ published in 1912, artificial penises have been around almost as long as real ones. Dildo-like objects can be seen in paintings from Ancient Egypt dating from 3000 BCE, while there are phallic batons found in Eurasia dating from the Ice Age period of 40,000 to 10,000 BCE.

Although the design may be ancient, thankfully the materials of dildos have evolved considerably. The first dildos were hewn from bone, ivory, siltstone, even teeth – a far cry from the high-tech vibrating silicone sex toys of the modern age. Functions have changed, too. These days, dildos can be used for vaginal or anal penetration, worn on a harness for strap-on sex or incorporated into non-penetrative massage and temperature play. They are versatile, to say the least.

But with thousands – perhaps tens of thousands – of models to choose from, how do you pick just one? With the handy buying guide below, we’ll help you figure out exactly what to look out for when making your dildo purchase, as well as some things you might want to avoid. And after that, you’ll find our hand-picked list of the best dildos you can buy today.

Get up to 60% off at Lovehoney this Black Friday Get yourself up to 60% off at Lovehoney this Black Friday, with massive discounts available on a wide range of toys and other products. Discounted items from our round-up below include the Lifelike Lover (down from £25 to £15) and the Tracey Cox Strap-On (down from £50 to £25). Lovehoney Save up to 60% Buy Now

Best dildo: At a glance

Best glass dildo: Lovehoney Marbled Sensual Glass Prober | Buy now

Lovehoney Marbled Sensual Glass Prober | Best standard dildo: Lifelike Lover Classic Realistic Dildo | Buy now

Lifelike Lover Classic Realistic Dildo | Best double dildo: Wet For Her Four Vibrating Double Dildo | Buy now

Wet For Her Four Vibrating Double Dildo | Best weighted dildo: Fun Factory Bouncer | Buy now

Fun Factory Bouncer | Best strap-on kit: Tracey Cox Supersex Strap-On Pegging Kit | Buy now

How to choose the best dildo for you

Are all dildos designed for penetration?

Contrary to popular belief, dildos are not just for penetration. You can use the tip to stimulate the clitoris, for example, or if the dildo has a textured surface, it can double up as an external massager. What’s more, any dildo made of glass, metal or porcelain can be used for temperature play. A dildo could also be used in combination with another sex toy to provide external clitoral stimulation or for anal stimulation, double penetration, or penetration during cunnilingus. All in all, dildos are very versatile indeed.

What are the best dildo materials?

When buying a dildo, you’ll want to make sure it’s made of sturdy, body-safe and allergen-free materials. Here are the materials we recommend:

Glass

Medical-grade silicone

Porcelain

Steel

There are also some materials to avoid. For a start, you’ll want to steer clear of anything porous, because these sex toys are much more likely to promote bacterial growth. Allergens can be an issue too. Try not to buy a sex toy that uses any of the following materials:

Rubber

Jelly

PVC

Vinyl

What is temperature play?

Temperature play can involve placing a dildo in a cup of warm water and then using it to caress and tickle different parts of a partner’s body. Make sure the water is not too hot though – you don’t want to risk getting burned when you’re trying to have fun. If you prefer experimenting with cold sensations, you could keep it in the fridge for a while prior to dildo playtime.

Why are flared bases important?

When a dildo has a flared base it can oftentimes be attached to a harness for strap-on sex. And if you intend to use a dildo anally, it is absolutely essential that it has a wide flared base to prevent it from being absorbed by your body.

The last thing you want is to end up in A&E! Finally, some dildos have a suction cup base, which means you can attach them to a wall to indulge in solo doggy style play or attach it to the floor and mount it.

READ NEXT: The best condoms in the UK

The best dildos to buy in 2022

1. Lovehoney Marbled Sensual Glass Prober: Best glass dildo

Price: £30 | Buy now from Lovehoney



For those who value beauty as well as functionality in their sex toys, this marbled glass dildo from Lovehoney is the ideal purchase. The prober’s aurora borealis finish gives it a shimmering pearlescent look, perfectly complemented by a striking blue spiral that runs the full length of the shaft – it’s almost too pretty to be hidden away in a nightstand.

And in ergonomic terms, the wavy shaft offers a variety of grip options for comfortable use. That curved design also makes for a potent internal and external massager. The material is practical, too. Glass is non-porous, hypoallergenic and totally body-safe, as well as being easy to clean, and hard-wearing enough to last a lifetime if cared for properly. It is also ideal for temperature play, both hot and cold, so it’s a good choice if you’re feeling experimental.

Key specs – Material: Glass; Ideal Lubricant: any; Insertable Length: 14 cm; Diameter: 2.5 cm-4.5 cm (depending on which end you use; Standout feature: Aurora borealis finish

Buy now from Lovehoney

2. Fun Factory Bouncer: Best weighted dildo

Price: £49 | Buy now from Harmony



This weighted dildo from Fun Factory makes every thrust incredible. Three weighted balls bounce and jiggle inside the Bouncer’s shaft as you move it, giving you a deeper and more organic sensation than any standard non-weighted dildo. The balls behave differently depending on how slowly or vigorously you’re using the toy, and you may find that you prefer one over the other, but both experiences are undeniably awesome.

The bouncer is a versatile piece of kit, too. You can use it on your own, hand it to your partner or strap it on – its thin base lets you get closer to your partner during harness play, making it the perfect strap-on dildo. It’s made of 100% medical-grade silicone, weighs 273g and, thanks to its flared base, it is also suitable for anal stimulation.

Key specs – Material: 100% medical grade silicone ; Ideal Lubricant: Water-based; Insertable Length: 18 cm; Diameter: 3.5 cm; Standout feature: Weighted balls

3. Lifelike Lover Classic Realistic Dildo: Best standard dildo

Price: £23 | Buy now from Lovehoney



If you’re looking for a dildo that replicates the feel of a real penis then the Lifelike Classic Realistic Dildo from Lovehoney is just the ticket. Available in four natural skin colours, it measures 6in from the base and has an insertable length of 12.7cm so it is pretty non-intimidating. For any dildo debutants out there, this is the one to buy, especially if you’ve been put off by some of the drainpipe-sized behemoths out there.

It has a soft tip for easy insertion and a bendable shaft, giving you plenty of wiggle room to find the perfect angle. And thanks to its wide suction cup base it can also be used hands-free or attached to a harness and enjoyed with a partner.

Key specs – Material: Soft plastic (phthalate-free); Ideal Lubricant: Water-based; Insertable Length: 12.7 cm; Diameter: 4 cm; Standout feature: Realism

Buy now from Lovehoney

4. Wet For Her Four Vibrating Double Dildo: Best double dildo

Price: £56 | Buy now from Wet For Her



They say sharing is caring, and the phrase is certainly true when it comes to double-ended dildos.

This versatile toy from Wet For Her is particularly popular amongst couples, delivering twice the pleasure of a standard dildo – and then some. To use the Four, the wearer places the short end (the bulb) into her vagina, then closes her legs. From there, the pelvic muscles will keep it snugly in place and the longer end of the toy can be inserted wherever your partner wants it.

As well as providing pleasure, the Four provides a decent pelvic floor workout. It’s harness-compatible too, in case you’d prefer a more traditional pegging experience. As an optional extra, the Four comes bundled with a bullet vibrator that fits inside of the toy, adding some stimulating vibration for both partners to enjoy.

Key specs – Material: 100% medical-grade silicone; Ideal Lubricant: Water-based; Insertable Length: 12 cm; Diameter: 3.5 cm; Standout feature: 5-speed vibration

Buy now from Wet For Her

5. Dalia from Désirables: Premium porcelain pleasure

Price: £85 (€100) | Buy now from Desirables





The Dalia is an award-winning, handcrafted porcelain dildo created by Désirables that was specifically designed to help reach the G-Spot. It’s lightweight, easy to handle and has a pleasing matte finish that provides excellent grip for those extended orgasmic sessions in bed. Since the Dalia is a double-ended dildo you can use either end to reach your G-Spot. And it’s not all about sheer pleasure, either, as the rounded tip is able to assist you during pelvic floor training and relaxation exercises.

Porcelain has many advantages compared to other sex toy materials, and it also lends the product a more luxurious and elegant appearance. It is hypoallergenic, non-porous, thermally conductive and highly durable. In the right hands, it can last a lifetime. For added peace of mind, it’s backed by a five-year ‘Oops’ warranty.

Key specs – Material: Porcelain; Ideal Lubricant: Any; Insertable Length: 17.8 cm; Diameter: 3.7 cm; Standout feature: G spot stimulation

Buy now from Desirables

6. Tracey Cox Supersex Strap-On Pegging Kit: Best strap-on kit

Price: £50 | Buy now from Lovehoney



If you're new to strap-ons or just looking for a complete kit, then Tracey Cox's Supersex Strap-On Pegging Kit is ideal for you. This four-piece package comprises a bullet vibe, two dildos of different sizes and textures and an adjustable machine-washable harness.

Each dildo is made of hypoallergenic silicone with a suction cup base for hands-free use. The larger dildo has a hollow part in the base into which you can place a powerful multi-function bullet vibe, adding some vibrating sensations to the phallic fun. It is battery operated and they are included. The harness is fully adjustable and fits all body sizes, such as UK dress sizes 10-32.

Key specs – Material: Silicone; Ideal Lubricant: Water-based; Insertable Length: 11.4 cm - 15 cm; Diameter: 2.2 cm - 3.8 cm; Standout feature: Versatility

Buy now from Lovehoney

Venus O’Hara is an internationally renowned sexpert who specialises in sex toy reviews, product design and user education. She has tested over 700 sex toys since 2013 and she is on a mission to raise orgasmic awareness. When she’s not writing about sex toys or designing them, she can usually be found on her unmade bed, testing the latest adult novelty. You can follow Venus on Twitter and Instagram.