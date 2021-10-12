Best sex toy for couples 2022: Amazing sex toys that will give you and your lover hours of pleasure

If you and your partner are struggling to keep things interesting in the bedroom and are looking for some of the best couples’ sex toys on the market then you’ve definitely come to the right place. The vast majority of sexual relationships, at a certain point, begin to follow a predictable sequence of events that go from kissing to caressing to penetration to ‘game over’, with some occasional oral sex thrown into the mix. Even the most imaginative of lovers can get stuck in a rut, but it’s nothing to be ashamed of; when we find what works, whether it’s with solo or partnered sex, we tend to repeat it over and over until it becomes routine.

Sound familiar? Well, a couples’ sex toy could be the solution. They can help you to spice up a relationship and to discover new sexual sequences that are anything but boring. Whether you’re after a vibrator, a penis ring or something that does a little bit of everything, we’ve got you covered with our list of the best sexy gadgets for fresh and exciting partner play. Before we dive into the product roundup, we’ll go over some of the basics that anyone ought to know before purchasing a new sex toy. Of course, if you already know your stuff and just want to get stuck in then you can scroll right down for our expert picks.

READ NEXT: The most stimulating sex toys for men

Best sex toy for couples: At a glance

Best for beginners: Lovehoney Mini Massage Wand | Buy now

Lovehoney Mini Massage Wand | Most versatile option: Satisfyer Endless Joy | Buy now

Satisfyer Endless Joy | Most powerful option: Fun Factory Mantra | Buy now

Fun Factory Mantra | Best penis ring: OhMiBod Blue Motion Nex|3 | Buy now

OhMiBod Blue Motion Nex|3 | Best dual stimulator: We-Vibe Chorus | Buy now

How to choose the best couples sex toy for you

How do I choose what type of toy to buy?

If you do decide to take the plunge, there are a few things to consider. For example, what body part do you wish to stimulate? How much do you want to spend? Are you after an app-controlled or fully manual device? Many sex toys offer more than one type of stimulation or usage and these are the ones that will offer you the most bang for your buck. Here are some of the key types of couples’ sex toys to look out for:

Massage wand vibrators: Versatile and non-invasive, these vibrators can be used on any part of the body and don’t even necessarily have to be used for sexual purposes.

Versatile and non-invasive, these vibrators can be used on any part of the body and don’t even necessarily have to be used for sexual purposes. Dual stimulators: Some vibrating toys can provide pleasure to multiple areas at once. For example, they might be able to cup the testicles of the man while simultaneously providing vibrating sensations to the clitoris or G-Spot of the woman.

Some vibrating toys can provide pleasure to multiple areas at once. For example, they might be able to cup the testicles of the man while simultaneously providing vibrating sensations to the clitoris or G-Spot of the woman. Penis rings: Penis/cock rings wrap around the penis to enhance the pleasure of the wearer during sex, but can also provide vibration-powered thrills for the receiver too.

Ask your partner first

It’s probably a good idea to discuss the topic with your partner beforehand and make the purchasing decision together. It’s true that some people might appreciate a surprise but unfortunately, not everyone is open to sharing their bed with a toy. The subject of sex toys is still taboo for many; toy envy is a real issue and feelings of inadequacy may arise. If this sounds familiar, remember that sex toys are your friends, not your rivals.

When sharing is not caring

Always use condoms if you share insertable sex toys with a partner and make sure you wash them before and after each usage. If you’re extra cautious, you may not wish to share at all, but If you both like the same particular toy, you could adopt a colour-coded system so you know whose is whose. Sex toys are personal objects and you definitely don’t want to be sharing them with others in an unsafe manner, even if you are fluid bonded with your partner. This also applies to solo play: it’s never a good idea to insert a toy in your vagina if it has just been used anally, for example.

New relationship, new toys

When you enter a new relationship, you should buy new sex toys. If you choose to hold on to a toy from a previous relationship, make sure it’s for solo play only. Using a sex toy that has been stimulating your partner’s ex’s nether regions just isn’t an orgasmic prospect to say the least, and it’s certainly not hygienic.

Variety is the spice of life

Although the main purpose of using a sex toy with a partner is to spice things up, if you use them all the time in the same way, it will eventually become monotonous. And monotony was precisely what you wanted to escape from. If this happens, make sure you take a break from sex toys from time to time. Maybe you could add some more toys to your collection. In order to guarantee some variety, make sure the new additions offer different pleasure possibilities than your existing ones.

READ NEXT: The best silicone, glass and porcelain dildos

The best sex toys for couples to buy in 2022

1. Lovehoney Deluxe Rechargeable Mini Massage Wand Vibrator: Best beginner sex toy for couples

Price: £40 | Buy now from Lovehoney



Tiny but terrifically powerful, the Lovehoney Deluxe USB Rechargeable Mini Massage Wand is a small toy with big ambitions. With a smooth, rounded head to spread vibrations far and wide, and a super flexible neck, this petite pleaser will hit the right spots again and again. A wand massager is the perfect starting point on any couple’s sex toy journey, especially for those with more conventional tastes when it comes to intimacy, and this model offers a variety of patterns and intensities to suit any desire.

Toys like this mini-wand from Lovehoney can be used for massaging all different parts of the body, and don’t even have to be employed for sexual purposes. For example, you might simply use it to smooth over your aches and pains after a long day at work. Massage is a great tool for relaxation, which in turn can help with arousal. And if you do want to get sexual, massage vibrators are the most intense clitoral stimulators that exist. This mini wand possesses all the power of many weightier counterparts, and the results won’t disappoint.

Key specs – Area of stimulation: Clitoris (and rest of body); Motors: One; App control: No; Patterns: Seven patterns, ten intensity levels; Waterproof: Splashproof; Standout feature: Powerful motor

2. Satisfyer Endless Joy: Most versatile couples’ toy

Price: £45 | Buy now from Satisfyer



The Satisfyer Endless Joy is a vibrator for couples that provides endless fun and variety thanks to its remarkable multi-functionality. There are 14 different ways to use it, but don’t let that overwhelm you – there are instructional illustrations on the packaging. It is equipped with three powerful motors, the first of which is hidden in the main body, while the second and third are hidden in the tips of its smaller arms. You can control the vibrations in the arms separately from the main body, and the two buttons each have ten levels of vibration to choose from, so there’s plenty of room for experimentation.

The Endless Joy is adept at pleasuring both men and women. To simultaneously stimulate the clitoris and testicles, for example, you can place the multivibrator around the penis from above and position the inclined head with the textured side facing forward. You can also massage the nipples, clitoris, vulva or any other area during foreplay with the smaller arms. What’s more, the larger shaft stimulates the G-spot easily and intensely thanks to its ergonomic shape and powerful vibrations. The vibrations can also stimulate the glans or shaft of the penis and, to cap it all off, the Endless Joy is waterproof so you can take it with you in the bathtub or shower – whether alone or with a partner.

Key specs – Area of stimulation: G spot, clitoris, penis, testicles, nipples; Motors: Three; App control: No; Patterns: Ten patterns; Waterproof: Yes; Standout feature: 14 ways to use

Buy now from Satisfyer

3. Fun Factory Manta: Most powerful sex toy for couples

Price: £100 | Buy now from Sinful



The Manta from Fun Factory is a powerful and ergonomic sex toy that offers a variety of sensations whether it is used alone or with a partner. It can be used as a penis stroker (it’s suitable for all girths) or a clitoral stimulator and can provide stimulation to both partners simultaneously during penetration. You can even use the flexible wings during foreplay for gentle nipple stimulation and erogenous zone exploration. And if you really wanted to get creative, you could use it during fellatio by placing it at the base of the penis during oral sex. It can convert a run-of-the-mill blowjob into an unforgettable experience.

Thanks to its looped handle, it’s very comfortable to hold and it’s also easy to access the buttons for controlling the speeds and patterns. There’s plenty of power under the hood too; the Manta has the most incredible deep rumbly motor capable of providing intense pleasure to you and your partner. And if privacy is a concern then fret not, because it is quiet even on its highest settings. The Manta is completely waterproof so you can take it along with you for shared baths and showers. Or solo ones for that matter.

Key specs – Area of stimulation: Clitoris & Penis; Motors: 1; App control: No; Patterns: 6 patterns, 6 intensity levels; Waterproof: Yes; Standout feature: Ergonomic shape

Buy now from Sinful

4. OhMiBod Blue Motion Nex|3: Best penis ring

Price: £85 | Buy now from EasyToys



The Nex|3 is an incredible penis ring with a lively, rumbly motor and it’s absolutely perfect for use during penetration to stimulate the clitoris. Thanks to its unusually long flexible design, it creates consistent contact during use, leaving everyone satisfied by the end. It can also be used as a male penis stroker solo toy. The vibrating component features Velvet Wave, a cushioned and ridged silicone that delivers a soft-to-the-touch experience and mind-blowing pleasure. You can operate the Nex|3 manually or with the OhMiBod remote app, depending on how techy you’re feeling when it comes to playtime.

With the 'Club Vibe', the NEX|3 can sync with music for even more fun with your sexy playlist of choice. You can also use the app long-distance to stimulate your partner from the other side of the world, meaning you don’t have to miss out on the pleasure even if you’re separated physically. And, like many of the best sex toys, it is fully waterproof for pleasure in the bath or the shower.

Key specs – Area of stimulation: Clitoris & Penis; Motors: 1; App control: Yes; Patterns: Unlimited; Waterproof: Yes; Standout feature: Velvet Wave silicone

Buy now from EasyToys

5. We-vibe Chorus: Best dual stimulator

Price: £180 | Buy now from Harmony



This couples’ vibrator boasts two super-strong motors, one to stimulate the G spot and the other for the clitoris. Its curved shape is adjustable enough to adapt to all anatomies and it stays firmly in position inside the vagina once you’ve found the perfect fit. It can also be used as a highly effective penis stroker. It can be operated manually, controlled with the Squeeze Remote or with the accompanying We-Connect app. The Squeeze Remote allows you to change intensity in the heat of the moment – the tighter you squeeze, the stronger the vibration.

The Chorus features unique touch-sensitive receptors located beneath the We-Vibe logo. As you play, your movements control the vibrations. And with the free We-Connect app, you can play and share control of the Chorus from anywhere, create custom vibes and play together using other We-Vibe products. The Chorus is waterproof, making it easy to enjoy anywhere and simple to clean, but keep in mind that the remote control is only splashproof.

Key specs – Area of stimulation: Clitoris & G spot; Motors: 2; App control: Yes; Patterns: Unlimited; Waterproof: Yes; Standout feature: Squeeze Remote

Buy now from Harmony

Venus O’Hara is an internationally renowned sexpert who specialises in sex toy reviews, product design and user education. She has tested over 700 sex toys since 2013 and she is on a mission to raise orgasmic awareness. When she’s not writing about sex toys or designing them, she can usually be found on her unmade bed, testing the latest adult novelty. You can follow Venus on Twitter and Instagram.