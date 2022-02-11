Best wand massager 2022: The finest vibrators for powerful and satisfying stimulation

Who doesn’t enjoy a good massage? It’s the perfect way to unwind. The only problem is, unless you’re a millionaire, you can’t have professional massages every day. To overcome this obstacle, having the best wand massager in your possession is a great way to have massages on hand whenever you feel the desire to pamper yourself.

Wand massagers are fantastic for self-massage or mutual massage with a partner, and they can even provide highly effective clitoral stimulation. The first wand massager was launched over fifty years ago in 1968 by Hitachi, originally manufactured for relieving tension and relaxing sore muscles. Although they were never originally intended for use as sex toys, wand massagers are so successful as such that they are often recommended by sexologists to help women overcome anorgasmia - that is to say, women who are unable to reach orgasm. Given its orgasmic virtues, it is no wonder that the wand vibrator has become known as the ‘magic wand’.

Read on for our roundup of the best wand massagers for your, or your partners, needs. But first, we’ve written a short buying guide to cover some of the key questions you might have before making your decision.

How to choose the best wand massager for you

What should I look for in a wand massager?

In order to make the right choice for you, it’s worth considering how you intend to use it and what type of stimulation you enjoy. For example, if you prefer more pinpoint clitoral stimulation, a smaller toy might be best for you. On the other hand, if you enjoy internal or dual stimulation (that is to say, simultaneous clitoral and vaginal stimulation), then go for one that has an attachment that provides this. Wand massagers with attachments are also great for sex toy newbies, so you can take the time to get to know your tastes and preferences.

Planning on using it with a partner? Go for one that you can use for both body massage as well as genital stimulation. If you travel without your partner or you have a long-distance relationship then it could be worth investing in an app-controlled wand massager that can be controlled at a distance to keep the spark alive when you are apart.

If you’re packing your pleasure item in your suitcase, make sure it has a travel lock so that it doesn’t randomly start vibrating, which can be really embarrassing. On the topic of discretion, it’s worth pointing out that wand massagers typically have bigger motors than most sex toys. This not only means that the vibration is stronger, which is why many people love them, but it also means that they are rarely silent. If discretion is important to you then it might be best to go for a smaller model.

If you are impatient and you don’t want to worry about how much battery power is available, or you don’t want your massage sessions to be interrupted by a lack of power, then choose a model that can be plugged into the mains. This means that it’s always good to go and it will last for as long as you want it to.

How much should I spend?

The more expensive models will usually have more powerful motors and be made with higher-quality materials. In general, cheaper sex toys tend to be battery operated or have weaker motors and they might not stand the test of time. Fortunately, we have come up with a good selection of wand massagers from reputable brands that do not require batteries.

If you’re new to sex toys, you can find some great products for under £50 that can be a great place to start. If you use sex toys on a regular basis, in a variety of ways, it’s well worth investing in a more expensive, high-quality wand massager.

Anything else I should consider?

For those who enjoy using toys in the shower or the bathtub, make sure you choose a fully waterproof product. And If you’re an experienced user, go for something that offers something that your current sex toy collection doesn’t. There’s no point in having two products that essentially do the same thing.

The best wand massagers to buy in 2022

1. Lovehoney Ignite 20 Function Mini Wand Vibrator: The most discreet wand

They say that the best things come in small sizes and this is especially true with the Ignite 20 Function Mini Wand Vibrator from Lovehoney. This mini silicone wand vibrator may be no larger than your finger, but it boasts twenty different pleasure patterns. Despite its reduced dimensions, it is incredibly powerful, making it ideal for sex toy beginners and more advanced users alike.

It is small enough to fit in your makeup bag, making it perfect for travelling as it won’t take up much room in your luggage, and it even has a travel lock. It is ideal for those who prefer more pinpoint, direct clitoral stimulation given the smaller vibrating area.

Key specs – Material: Silicone; Ideal Lubricant: Water-based; Waterproof: Submersible; Pleasure Settings: 3 speeds and 17 patterns; Standout feature: Discreet size

2. Lovehoney Power Play 7 Function Male Massage Wand: The best wand for him

Wand massagers aren’t just for providing superior clitoral stimulation. This Power Play 7 Function Male Massage Wand from Lovehoney is expertly shaped to satisfy penises. With all the power of a rechargeable wand at your fingertips, the textured silicone loop can expertly envelop the penis shaft allowing you to stroke your way to ecstasy. For a more pleasurable experience, it is recommended to use a water-based lubricant which will enhance the stimulating sensation. It also has a travel lock and, like the Ignite vibrator above, is small enough to take away with you when travelling.

You can use the flatter side or rounded head of the wand to explore intimate massages on other areas of the body. It could even be used for clitoral stimulation. If you share the toy, though, make sure you clean it properly between uses.

Key specs – Material: Silicone; Ideal Lubricant: Water-based; Waterproof: Submersible; Pleasure Settings: 3 speeds and 4 patterns; Standout feature: Penis stroker head

3. Satisfyer Double Wand-er: The best wand for tech lovers

The Double Wand-er from Satisfyer is equipped with two interchangeable heads: a classic, round massage attachment as well as an attachment for stimulating the G-spot. It provides powerful deep, rumbly vibrations. Thanks to its waterproof finish, this toy can be used safely in water and it is easy to clean. It offers all the benefits of a classic wand massager, as well as some modern tweaks.

It can be controlled via an app or used manually. When used manually, there are ten different patterns and six levels of intensity. But when used with the app, there are infinite pleasure possibilities. You can create your own patterns and save them, and there is even a Remotyca feature which is an erotic audio stories archive. You can listen to a story and have the vibration respond and intensify at key moments in the narrative. As you are listening, you can ignite your imagination as you enjoy some physical stimulation at the same time. You can even connect with a partner long-distance and have them take control of your toy. This is ideal for long-distance relationships or if one of you is travelling and you wish to experience intimacy from far away.

Key specs – Material: Silicone & ABS plastic; Ideal Lubricant: Water-based; Waterproof: Yes, IPX7; Pleasure Settings: If used manually, 10 with 6 levels of intensity. If you use the app, there are infinite possibilities of pleasure; Standout feature: The App-controlled features

4. The Koi: The world’s most sustainable wand massager

Sustainability consciousness is penetrating the pleasure sector, so to speak. The Koi, the world’s most sustainable wand massager, is made with body-safe materials that don’t cost the earth. Literally. Love Not War is a leading British vibrator company that is dedicated to eco-friendly orgasms. They launched in early 2021 and they limit the use of plastics in their products, while using body-safe and earth-safe materials. They use only FDA grade-silicone and recycle and reuse leftover materials. They also use recycled aluminium and limit their use of plastic, with the small amount of plastic that they do use being recycled within their factory.

If you’re looking for an elongated head to stimulate a larger surface area then the Koi is the one for you. This petite but powerful toy offers deep rumbling vibrations. With four intensity levels and seven vibration patterns, the fully waterproof Koi is perfect for a quick burst of self-love or when you’re taking it slowly. Despite its incredibly strong motor, it is also surprisingly silent. The battery is compatible with their other products so once you own a base unit, you can buy a separate head, giving you access to multiple toys in one. This significantly increases your orgasmic options while reducing consumption. It also has a travel lock.

Key specs – Material: Silicone & recycled aluminium; Ideal Lubricant: Water-based; Waterproof: Yes, IPX6; Pleasure Settings: 4 intensity levels and 7 patterns; Standout feature: Petite and planet-friendly

Venus O’Hara is an internationally renowned sexpert who specialises in sex toy reviews, product design and user education. She has tested over 700 sex toys since 2013 and she is on a mission to raise orgasmic awareness. When she’s not writing about sex toys or designing them, she can usually be found on her unmade bed, testing the latest adult novelty. You can follow Venus on Twitter and Instagram.