Best lubricant for menopause 2022: Top products for relief and hydration

The best lubricants are ideal for improving sexual pleasure for any consenting adult. For menopausal women, however, it’s not just about making penetrative sex more comfortable and pleasurable. It’s also about providing day to day relief of vaginal dryness. Read on to discover the best lubes for menopausal dryness.

Menopause is a natural biological process that happens in your 40s or 50s, marking the end of your menstrual cycles. As a result, there is a decrease in oestrogen and testosterone production. The decrease in oestrogen associated with menopause has a significant impact on vaginal lubrication in most women.

It is not uncommon for menopausal women to complain of vaginal dryness, painful intercourse, increased time to become sexually aroused, and less intense orgasmic response. In order to make sex more pleasurable, using a lubricant can greatly relieve your discomfort and make intimacy more enjoyable for you and your partner.

With that said, read on for our buying guide and roundup of the best lubricants for menopause.

How to choose the best lubricant for you

What should I look for in a lube?

It’s never a good idea to go for the cheapest lubricant as they are usually not vagina-friendly or pH compatible and they could provide more discomfort than relief.

Our selection features products that are known for their long-lasting qualities: many of them are specifically made for vaginas, are pH compatible and are intended to use for sex as well as providing day-to-today relief.

If you are sexually active and using condoms, go for a water-based formula. They are no doubt the most versatile as they can be used with condoms as well as sex toys.

Oil lubricants tend to last longer than water-based ones, but they are not compatible with condoms as they can cause latex to disintegrate. Silicone lubricants are also more long-lasting but they should not be used with silicone sex toys as they can degrade the material.

For those concerned about hygiene, a product with single-use applicators is ideal. These allow you to insert the perfect amount of lube without having to apply it with your fingers. Applicators are also ideal for travelling as they take up less space in your luggage.

Glass bottles are perfect for those who wish to reduce their plastic consumption. They also have a more luxurious feel, similar to a perfume bottle.

What should I avoid?

Speaking of perfumes, you should avoid any types of fragrance in your lube, as these could irritate your delicate parts.

When buying specifically for menopausal symptom relief, it’s also important to choose a product that has vagina-friendly ingredients and that does not contain glycerin. Glycerin has been associated with a higher risk of yeast infections, according to one 2013 study, and many experts advise that it should also be avoided if you’re prone to frequent yeast infections. If this is the case for you, don’t worry: all of our suggested lubricants below are glycerin-free.

It’s also important that your lube has been formulated with the natural pH of the vagina in mind. Many brands will specify that they are pH balanced.

How much should I spend?

Although there are lubricants on the market for less than £5, they will probably not have high quality ingredients that are pH balanced, vagina-friendly and that provide long lasting relief. Our selection features products ranging from £10 to £20 that tick all the boxes as far as menopause lubricants are concerned.

Read on for our selection of the best lubes for menopausal dryness.

The best lubricant to buy for menopause dryness

1. Sliquid Satin Lubricant: Best lubricant for natural ingredients

Price: £15 (125ml) | Buy now from Amazon



Sliquid is probably the world’s favourite lube brand. It’s known for its ethos as well as its high-quality products that don’t contain any undesirable ingredients such as glycerin or parabens. Naturals Satin is the first Sliquid product designed for daily use, not just during sexual activity. It was created for women who are experiencing regular or periodic dryness due to menopause, medication, or any other reason.

Satin provides long-lasting, natural comfort with only a few drops. It contains natural extracts of Carrageenan (an ingredient derived from red seaweed), Aloe Vera, and Vitamin E to create a moisturiser that emulates your body’s own natural lubrication. It’s compatible with condoms and sex toys, and it’s 100% vegan.

Key features – Ingredients: Purified Water, Plant Cellulose (from Cotton), Carrageenan, Organic Aloe Barbadensis Decolorized Leaf Juice (reconstituted), Natural Tocopherols, Organic Cyamopsis (Guar Gum), Potassium Sorbate, Citric Acid; Bottle type: Squeeze; Condom Compatible: Yes; Sex Toy Compatible: Yes; Standout Feature: Natural, organic ingredients

2. Hanx Vegan Lube: Best for thick consistency

Price: £15 (50ml) | Buy now from Hanx



HANX lubricant is water-based with a long-lasting lubricating effect to ensure your personal pleasure during intimacy. It’s gentle, flavourless, non-sticky and non-staining, and it’s perfect for solo or partnered sex. It’s ideal for the vagina as its pH is balanced to be as close to the real thing as possible, and it’s great to use for oral sex as it’s safe to ingest. Its thick consistency also makes it perfect for anal explorations.

It’s dermatologically tested and it does not contain any nasty chemicals, anaesthetics, spermicides or any unnecessary ingredients. Super gentle and versatile, it’s guaranteed not to cause irritation. It only contains 7 ingredients and it has been certified vegan by The Vegan Society. It's also safe to use with condoms and sex toys.

Key features – Ingredients: Aqua, Sorbitol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Sodium Lactate, Sodium Benzoate, Panthenol, Lactic Acid; Bottle type: Squeeze; Condom Compatible: Yes; Sex Toy Compatible: Yes; Standout Feature: Thick consistency

3. YES VM Natural Vaginal Moisturiser: Best for long-lasting hydration

Price: £12 (100ml) | Buy now from Amazon



YES VM is a long-lasting natural vaginal moisturising gel. One application can last up to 3 days providing gentle and long-lasting hydration. It’s also proven to alleviate irritation, itching and dryness rapidly. YES VM is made with natural and organic ingredients and is formulated to minimise the risk of allergic reactions. It’s pH balanced to restore and maintain vaginal health, and it’s bio-adhesive, which means that it releases moisture where needed.

It’s available in pre-filled applicators that deliver the right amount of lubricant to wherever it is needed, and the fact that you don’t have to touch the product to apply it means that it is the most hygienic option. In addition, it’s compatible with natural rubber, latex and polyisoprene condoms and toys. YES VM is even available via NHS prescription.

Key features – Ingredients: Aqua (water), Linum usitatissimum (Flax) Extract, Aloe barbadensis leaf juice powder (Aloe vera), Ceratonia siliqua (Locust bean gum), Cyamopsis tetragonolobus (Guar gum), Sodium chloride, Xanthan Gum, Potassium sorbate, Citric Acid, Phenoxyethanol; Bottle type: Single-dose applicators; Condom Compatible: Yes; Sex Toy Compatible: Yes; Standout Feature: Lasts up to 3 days

4. Megs Menopause Motion Lotion Lubricant: Best Oil-Based Lubricant

Price: £10 (100ml) | Buy now from Boots



Megs Menopause was founded by Meg Mathews in 2017. Shocked at the lack of support and understanding shown to women during menopause, she made it her mission to break the stigma around it. Megs Menopause offers many products that can help with menopausal symptoms.

Motion Lotion is an oil-based lubricant that has been formulated to provide extra silky lubrication to help alleviate the uncomfortable dryness typical during menopause. Given that it is an oil-based lubricant, it is not compatible with latex condoms, so it’s only recommended that you use it with a partner with whom you are fluid-bonded (that is to say that you are happy to share your intimate fluids with them).

Oil-based lubricants are also more long-lasting than water-based ones. It’s suitable for everyday use, or you can use it as little or as often as you desire. It’s also vegan friendly and is approved by PETA.

Key Specs – Ingredients: Helianthus annuus seed oil, Butyrospermum parkii butter, Prunus amygdalus dulcis oil, Cera microcristallina, Caprylic/capric triglyceride, Theobroma cacao seed butter, Tocopheryl acetate, Olea europaea fruit oil, Glycyrrhiza glabra root extract, Camellia sinensis leaf extract, Chamomilla recutita flower extract; Bottle type: Squeeze; Condom Compatible: No; Sex Toy Compatible: Yes; Standout Feature: Natural ingredients

Buy now from Boots

5. Überlube: A Luxurious Long-lasting Silicone Lubricant

Price: £19 (50ml) | Buy now from Amazon



Uberlube has a thick, oil-like, slick feeling without being greasy. Silicone does not absorb into the skin, so a little bit goes a long way in reducing friction during play. This lubricant offers a long-lasting glide for those who like their lube to last a very long time, and it can even be used for massage.

Thanks to its long-lasting attributes, it’s ideal for use when indulging in long sex sessions, and for those who are post-menopausal and seeking a good sealing lubricant for vaginal penetration. Uberlube comes in a sleek, glass bottle with a pump top dispenser. Bear in mind. it’s not suitable to use with silicone toys or polyurethane barriers.

Key features – Ingredients: Dimethicone, Dimethiconol, Cyclomethicone, Tocopheryl, Acetate (Vitamin E); Bottle type: Glass; Condom Compatible: Yes; Sex Toy Compatible: No; Standout Feature: A little goes a long way