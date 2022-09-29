The best HRT patches for menopause symptom relief in 2022

HRT is one treatment to provide relief from the often annoying but sometimes debilitating symptoms of menopause. The most common are hot flushes, fatigue and migraine, but women can also suffer difficulty sleeping, low mood and anxiety, and problems with memory and concentration among many more.

Many menopausal women have reported success in treating symptoms using HRT patches. Containing a fixed dose of hormones, HRT patches introduce oestrogen, or a combination of oestrogen and progesterone, into the bloodstream on application onto the skin.

HRT patches are discreet, easy to use, non-invasive and you only need to apply them either every few days, or weekly. They’re available in a variety of strengths, which can be useful for making adjustments to the dosage, and as the NHS suggests, by using HRT patches you can avoid some of the side effects of other forms of HRT, such as indigestion and the increased risk of blood clots from taking tablets, for example.

From oestrogen-only and combined patches, to ones you can use overnight, they’re all covered in our list of products below. First, read on for our useful guide to help you find the best HRT patches for your needs.

Note that it’s important to consult with your GP before embarking on any type of treatment for menopausal symptoms.

Best HRT patches: At a glance

How to choose the best HRT patches for you

As with any methods of HRT, we can’t stress enough the importance of consulting your doctor for the best course of treatment for your specific needs. Having said that, many women have felt that HRT patches have had a positive impact on their lives and swear by them. Note that as well as the symptoms mentioned above, HRT can also help with sleep problems, vaginal dryness, depression, low moods or mood swings and irritability.

To find the best HRT patches for you, it’s good to know a little bit more about the hormones that need to be replaced, as well as the patch options available.

Why do women need HRT in menopause?

In the run up to the menopause, your body will begin to produce far less oestrogen and progesterone than it did before. A lack of oestrogen can cause skin issues, such as adult acne, and problems with sexual and bladder function. Low progesterone will most likely show up in symptoms such as low libido, hot flashes, migraines and mood-related issues such as depression or heightened anxiety.

What types of HRT patches are available?

HRT is available in a number of forms including tablets, vaginal gels, creams or pessaries, as well as patches. Many women opt for the latter since they find patches more convenient than taking a tablet every day or using a cream or suppository. HRT patches are available as oestrogen-only or combined patches that contain both oestrogen and progesterone.

Oestrogen HRT should be used at the lowest effective dose and for the shortest period of time possible. This is the reason it’s important that you speak with your doctor and are regularly monitored, so they can offer advice on the best dose for your needs.

There are also patches available that don’t contain oestrogen or progesterone but, rather, deliver a blend of other natural ingredients that have been proven to help allieviate menopausal symptoms. These might contain an array of vitamins such as vitamin D, folate, vitamin B12, calcium, phosphorus and selenium. Other natural remedies that many women have found helpful are curcumin, dong quai root extract, licorice root extract, evening primrose oil, angelica, ginseng, St John's wort, and black cohosh root extract.

The NHS states that there is some evidence to suggest that the above natural remedies can be helpful in reducing symptoms. However, these aren’t backed by scientific evidence, so you should always speak to a GP or pharmacist before trying them.

Note, too, that if you’ve had a hysterectomy, then the advice is that you shouldn’t use progestogens unless there’s been a previous diagnosis of endometriosis. Again, your doctor will be best able to offer advice.

What features should I look for in HRT patches?

If, having spoken with your GP, you decide to give HRT patches a try, here are some factors to consider when shopping for the best patches for you.

Dosage: HRT patches contain a fixed dosage of hormones – and the best dosage is likely to be different for every person. Aside from trial and error (not advised), the best way to determine the correct dosage you should be on is by asking your doctor.

Replacement: Most skin patches must be replaced every few days or twice weekly, while others may need to be changed more often. Check the frequency with which patches need to be changed by reading the product description to find an option that best suits your needs.

Placement: Placement of HRT patches is important. Some HRT patches can’t be put on the breast area or below the waist, so always double-check the correct position for the brand that you’ve been prescribed.

Prescription: Although it’s possible to pick up HRT patches via a simple pharmacist’s assessment, it’s advised that they’re obtained with a prescription from a GP. While it may be tempting to go for over-the-counter options, the advice is to always speak to your doctor first.

The best HRT patches to buy in 2022

1. Evorel 100 Patches: Best oestrogen-only HRT patches

Price: £15 (8 patches) | Buy now from The Independent Pharmacy



This square-shaped, transparent patch has been praised by many customers for helping to alleviate some menopause symptoms. The self-adhesive, 0.2mm-thick patch is easy to apply to the skin’s surface, and works for both perimenopausal and post-menopausal women.

The Evorel patches are oestrogen only, and should be applied twice weekly. They’re available in four strengths from 25-100mcg, and the advice is that you start on the lowest dose, with any adjustments made after the first month. Speak to your GP to discuss the correct dose for you.

Key specs – Key ingredients: Evorel 25 (1.6mg, 25mcg oestradiol per 24 hours), Evorel 50 (3.2mg, 50mcg oestradiol per 24 hours), Evorel 75 (4.8mg, 75mcg oestradiol per 24 hours), Evorel 100 (6.4mg, 100mcg oestradiol per 24 hours); Application: 1 patch applied to skin, twice weekly; Evorel patches should not be applied on or near the breasts

Buy now from The Independent Pharmacy

2. PatchMD Menopause Day Relief Topical Patch: Best HRT patches for fatigue relief

Price: £19 (30 patches) | Buy now from PatchWorks



Women who have tried this natural ingredient HRT patch have reported that it’s helped them feel calmer and less fatigued. While it doesn’t contain any hormones, the PatchMD Menopause Day Relief topical patch has a reputation for helping boost energy levels and reducing the number of days you’re feeling exhausted. They’re hassle-free to use and easy to apply.

For those concerned that the patch won’t stay put, it remains in position thanks to its superior stick. In addition to its fatigue-busting properties, this daytime patch can also help relieve other menopause symptoms such as hot flashes, headaches and heart palpitations. As always, consult with your doctor to ensure they’re the best fit for you.

Key specs – Key ingredients: Vitamins D, B12, folate, calcium, phosphorus, selenium, curcumin, dong quai root extract, licorice extract, black cohosh root extract; Application: One patch daily, remove after eight hours

Buy now from PatchWorks

3. Evorel Conti Patches: Best combined hormone patch

Price: £23 (8 patches) | Buy now from Pharmacy Online



Evorel Conti patches are known to help increase oestrogen levels and, in turn, reduce some of the uncomfortable symptoms associated with menopause. Although most customers didn’t report any negative reactions, some side effects could include vaginal dryness, menstrual cycle irregularities, abdominal pain and weight changes.

This HRT patch contains hormones that are spread evenly across each patch and absorbed by the body over a 24-hour period, passing slowly through your skin. To try this patch you’ll need to speak to your GP, since it’s available only with a prescription.

Key specs – Key ingredients: 3.2mg of estradiol hemihydrate, 11.2mg of norethisterone acetate; Application: Apply patch to clean, dry and hair-free area of lower stomach; New patches not to be applied in the same place as previous patch

Buy now from Pharmacy Online

4. Estradot: Best short-term relief HRT patches

Price: £20 (8 patches) | Buy now from Pharmacy Online



This HRT patch contains oestradiol and is typically used as a short-term treatment for relief of menopause symptoms. Estradot patches are available in five strengths and must be prescribed by your GP. Estradot works in a continuous and controlled way, mimicking the way that your ovaries will previously have been releasing oestradiol.

In comparison to taking a tablet HRT treatment, one of the benefits of taking Estradot is that, since the medicine doesn’t pass through your stomach or liver, you’re able to take a lower dose. This can help reduce the risk of any unpleasant side effects.

Key specs – Key ingredients: 50mcg per 24 hours; Application: One patch applied on skin that is not oily, damaged or irritated. To be replaced twice weekly (every three to four days)

Buy now from Pharmacy Online

5. Patch It Circulation: Best detox patches to support HRT

Price: £30 (20 patches) | Buy now from Holland & Barrett



These patches are designed to help remove impurities and toxins through the soles of the feet, and while they can be used by anyone in need of a good detox, some women going through menopause have been able to find relief from symptoms using them. As a more natural solution to target specific symptoms of menopause, the Patch It patches are also available in two other versions said to help promote better sleep and good circulation.

The simplicity of these patches is refreshing; each comprises four ingredients, and you don’t have to wear them all day; just overnight. One tip is to wear a sock over the patch if you feel it might fall off while you’re in bed. Although the Patch It patches are by no means a replacement for regular HRT patches, users report finding relief from sleep problems, bloating and low energy levels.

Key specs – Key ingredients: Pyroligneous, dextrin, tourmaline, green tea; Application: One patch nightly before bed on the sole of the foot

Buy now from Holland & Barrett