Best menopause supplements for joint pain 2022: Relieve discomfort and stay fit and active

Menopause is the natural process of ageing in women, referring to the point where periods stop as a result of lower hormone levels. Usually occurring between the ages of 45 and 55, it can hit earlier or be brought on by surgery (hysterectomy), cancer treatments or a genetic reason. You may also have heard the term “perimenopause”, which is the time your body transitions to menopause, marking the end of the reproductive years. Menopause is reached at the point you haven’t had a period for 12 months.

The level of female hormones – oestrogen and progesterone – change during the perimenopause and menopause, and as a result of this many women experience a variety of unwanted symptoms, one of which is joint pain.

In this guide, we take a look at supplements for easing joint pain. However, note that it’s important to speak to your GP about any symptoms you may be experiencing, since the products below are a complementary medicine. While a lot of women choose not to use HRT (hormone replacement therapy), opting for menopause supplements instead, it’s important to seek advice from a medical professional regarding the best course of treatment for you.

Before you scroll down to view our recommended supplements, we’ve put together a buying guide to answer any questions on how to choose the best menopause supplements for joint pain for you.

READ NEXT: Best vitamins for women

How to choose the best menopause supplements for joint pain

All joints in the body can be affected by the menopause. Let’s investigate the causes a little further.

What causes menopause joint pain?

The female hormone oestrogen helps to keep the connective tissue – known as cartilage – in joints healthy, and aids the natural replacement of bone in the body. As levels of oestrogen fall in the menopause, joint protection weakens, and this can lead to aches, stiffness, swelling and reduced movement. Of course, it’s common to suffer general aches and pains in joints as we get older as a result of normal wear and tear. This is the reason it’s important to consult a medical practitioner to determine the cause of your joint pain.

Osteoarthritis is a progressive joint disease that causes joint inflammation, pain and stiffness, with menopause also associated with the onset of arthritis. This is another reason that early intervention is important.

Should you take menopause supplements daily?

Each of our recommended supplements will obviously include instructions on the correct dosage, but most are intended for daily use. This is important when it comes to complementary medicine, since supplements can take some time to build up in the body and help ease symptoms.

What else can you do to help ease joint pain?

As well as taking supplements, there are other things you can do to help alleviate joint pain. These include:

Reducing stress – Stress can often make joint pain feel worse, with some studies suggesting that high levels of cortisol produced as a result of stress can exacerbate pain. Taking steps to reduce stress can be beneficial, and can include trying meditation, therapy or simply reducing the demands on your time.

– Stress can often make joint pain feel worse, with some studies suggesting that high levels of cortisol produced as a result of stress can exacerbate pain. Taking steps to reduce stress can be beneficial, and can include trying meditation, therapy or simply reducing the demands on your time. Losing weight – Being overweight puts additional strain on your joints. Losing weight sensibly via gentle exercise and healthy eating will help to ease painful joints.

– Being overweight puts additional strain on your joints. Losing weight sensibly via gentle exercise and healthy eating will help to ease painful joints. Body posture – Flexibility and suppleness fades as we get older, but maintaining both with good posture via activities such as pilates and yoga can help matters.

– Flexibility and suppleness fades as we get older, but maintaining both with good posture via activities such as pilates and yoga can help matters. Sleep – A lack of sleep can often make any pain appear worse, as your body doesn’t have enough time overnight to rest and recuperate. Some of the supplements we’ve included here do an excellent job of helping you sleep.

The best menopause supplements for joint pain you can buy in 2022

1. Vitabiotics Menopace Calcium/Menopace Plus: Best budget menopause supplements for joint pain

Price: £14 / £17 | Buy Menopace Calcium from Boots / Buy Menopace Plus from Boots



The Menopace range of supplements from Vitabiotics is designed to help women through the menopause. Taken during and after the menopause, one box of these reasonably priced supplements will see you through a month.

Menopace Calcium targets joint health, with calcium to help battle decreasing bone density in menopausal women, plus magnesium, zinc and vitamin D, all of which contribute towards healthier joints and bones. Menopace Plus also includes these minerals and vitamins, but comes with a separate botanical supplement made up of various plant extracts, including green tea, which is known for promoting healthy joints and bones.

Our testers noticed an improvement in all of their menopausal symptoms, with Menopace in particular helping them achieve better sleep, giving bones and joints time to rest and rebuild. Do be warned that the tablets are quite large and some people may struggle a little to swallow them.

Key details – Type: Tablet; Dosage: 2 tablets per day; Dietary: Vegetarian formula that’s free of yeast, gelatine and preservatives; Size: Menopace Calcium – 60 tablets, Menopace Plus – 56 tablets

Buy Menopace Plus from Boots

Buy Menopace Calcium from Boots

2. Wild Nutrition Menopause Support Trio: Best multi-treatment menopause supplements

Price: £94 | Buy now from Wild Nutrition



If you want a complete package that helps to support not only your bones and joints but deals with all aspects of the menopause, Wild Nutrition’s Menopause Support Trio is an excellent choice. Vitamin D, calcium and magnesium help to keep joints supple, while vitamin B6 is balanced with Dong Quai (a centuries-old botanical) to help regulate hormone activity – preventing hormones from falling off a cliff and exacerbating joint issues (among other things).

The Bone Complex supplement in this trio is available to take on its own separately, although we think you’ll get more benefit from taking all three of the supplements together. We love the fact that all the products are produced organically and aim to support women in all aspects of their physical and mental health. Wild Nutrition also does a support trio for the perimenopause, which is great since not many companies focus on the lead up to menopause.

Key details – Type: Tablet; Dosage: 2 x Botanical Menopause Complex, 2 x 45+ Multi Nutrient, 3 x Food-Grown Bone Complex once a day; Dietary: Free of gluten, wheat, dairy and preservatives; Size: 30-day supply

Buy now from Wild Nutrition

3. GOPO Joint Health Capsules: Best joint maintenance supplements

Price: £19 | Buy now from Amazon



You might already know that rosehips contain vitamin C. However, they can also be used to produce the compound GOPO – a galactolipid that’s been shown to have natural anti-inflammatory properties. GOPO Joint Health is made from a specially cultivated natural rosehip, using husks and the seeds of fruit.

GOPO has been the subject of several scientific studies, with clinical trials suggesting that it could be more effective than either paracetamol or glucosamine at relieving joint pain. We felt that the GOPO Joint Health Capsules were very effective at reducing aches and stiffness in joints, with the added benefit of improving our sleep – something that’s often an issue for menopausal women. If joint issues are your main menopause-related concern, these supplements are undoubtedly an excellent choice. Just remember that they aren’t designed to deal with all the other common symptoms of menopause.

Key details – Type: Capsule; Dosage: 3 tablets per day for the first 3-5 weeks, 2 capsules thereafter; Dietary: Free of gluten, wheat, dairy and preservatives; Size: 200 capsules

4. B.fresh Relax Juice Shot: Best juice shot for menopause joint pain

Price: £2.80 (one shot) | Buy now from B.fresh



If you’re not a fan of taking tablets, the B.fresh juice shots are definitely worth investigating. There are a range of juices available to help ease menopause symptoms, with several being particularly effective for joint pain.

The Relax juice shot contains ashwagandha and lemon balm, which are both known to help reduce stress and aid better sleep. As we know, sleep is crucial to restore both the brain and body, helping to repair joints and bones. We’re also big fans of the Turmeric Immunity shot, fortified with vitamin D3. Turmeric is extremely effective at reducing inflammation, soreness and pain in muscles and joints, with D3 helping to strengthen bones. We took the shots once a day and noticed an improvement in our sleep, as well as a reduction in the stiffness levels in the joints overall. Note that the shots need to be kept in the fridge and have a minimum shelf life from delivery of 21 days.

Key details – Type: Juice shot; Dosage: 1 shot per day; Dietary: Free of gluten, wheat, dairy and preservatives; Size: 70ml

Buy now from B.fresh

5. Fourfive CBD Oil: Best CBD oil for joint pain

Price: £45 | Buy now from Boots



CBD oil is a more recent addition to the supplement market, but its anti-inflammatory properties can bring relief to suffering joints. The oil also contains vitamin D, which helps bone strength.

Fourfive’s CBD oil is available in both an orange flavour and a natural unflavoured variety, as well as three different strengths – 500mg, 1,000mg and 2,000mg. We tested the 1,000mg unflavoured oil, starting with a two-drop dose at bedtime. We noticed that sleep was hugely improved – not only did we drop off more quickly, we remained asleep for longer. Being well rested brings significant knock-on effects to the whole body, and we noticed less stiffness in our joints as a result, too.

Fourfive’s range also includes an Omega-3 Fish Oil supplement that can be taken in conjunction with the CBD oil for added assistance in reducing joint pain.

Key details – Type: Spray; Dosage: Spray 1-2 sprays under the tongue 2-3 times per day, leave oil under the tongue for 1 minute before swallowing; Dietary: Vegan formula that’s free of allergens, herbicide and pesticides; Size: 30ml

Buy now from Boots

6. Equi London Menopause Formula: Best combined menopause & perimenopause supplement for joint pain

Price: £49 | Buy now from Amazon



Equi’s menopause formula is made up of a whopping 48 nutrients, designed to work in synergy to boost the female body when it’s approaching menopause (perimenopause) or going through the menopause.

Including ingredients such as vitamin D, zinc and magnesium, which are known to help with joint and bone strength, Equi’s supplement also contains rosemary extract. The latter contains 30% ursolic acid, an antioxidant shown to reduce inflammation throughout the body. All the vitamins in the supplement are also tailored for women, meaning they’ll provide better support overall.

We found the Equi formula beneficial for our joints, while also making us feel brighter overall. Note that the capsules are quite large and you need to take six a day for the best results. However, the formula is available in powder form, too, for easier consumption.

Key details – Type: Capsule; Dosage: 6 per day; Dietary: Vegan formula that’s free of gluten, wheat, dairy, yeast, soy and preservatives; Size: 30-day supply