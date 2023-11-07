Get an AWARD-WINNING Philips hair remover for less this Black Friday

Both speed and convenience are a key appeal of this high-end Philips model. It operates faster than other IPL machines, allowing for relatively quick treatments – it takes around 15 minutes per session – and it has the largest treatment windows of any Lumea model, allowing you to cover a wider area than rival devices.

This BRI-955 model comes bundled with body, face and precision attachments, and as it’s also the only cordless model in Philips’ Lumea IPL product range, you can treat awkward to reach places without battling with a power cable.

We loved the results in our tests, with much reduced hair growth, and users report similarly great results, with noticeable hair reduction that contributes to a smoother skin appearance and the convenience of less frequent maintenance.