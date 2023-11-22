The AncestryDNA kit is at its LOWEST price all year for Black Friday

The DNA test process is straightforward and efficient. After providing a saliva sample and sending it back to Ancestry’s labs, results are typically available within six to eight weeks. These results include an ethnicity estimate and information on how closely related you are to the estimated 14 million Ancestry members who have taken the test. This can be an exciting and revealing experience, especially for those delving into their family history for the first time​​.

A unique aspect of AncestryDNA is its integration with genealogy. The service allows users to build a family tree and collaborate with other members. While some advanced features require a subscription, the basic family tree construction is available to all users. This integration of DNA testing with family history research sets AncestryDNA apart and enhances the overall experience​​.