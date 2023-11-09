Grab a GIGANTIC saving on the Acer Aspire Vero laptop ahead of Black Friday
The environmentally conscious Acer Aspire Vero laptop is now just £699 in this pre-Black Friday deal from Currys
The pre-Black Friday deal period is setting the stage for the big day itself, and Currys has stepped up with a deal that’s hard to scroll past. The Acer Aspire Vero, originally priced at £849, is now available for just £699. This eco-friendly laptop has earned itself a four-star rating and an Expert Reviews Recommended award, making it a solid choice for those looking to make a more environmentally conscious tech purchase.
In our Acer Aspire Vero review, the laptop stood out with its commitment to sustainability, featuring a chassis made from post-consumer recycled plastic and a keyboard design that uses recycled materials. However, its environmental credentials don’t mean a sacrifice in performance. The Aspire Vero is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core processor, ensuring that it delivers on both speed and efficiency, making multitasking smooth and responsive.
We praised the Aspire Vero for its crisp, clear 15.6in Full HD display, which provides ample screen real estate for both work and entertainment. The laptop also doesn’t shy away from connectivity, offering a range of ports including USB-C, HDMI, and more, facilitating easy connection to a variety of peripherals.
With a whopping reduction of £150, Currys is presenting a deal that marries value and values, offering a powerful device that’s kinder to the planet at a more affordable price. This pre-Black Friday deal on the Acer Aspire Vero is an excellent opportunity for environmentally conscious consumers to upgrade their tech in a way that aligns with their principles – without compromising on quality.