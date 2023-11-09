Grab a GIGANTIC saving on the Acer Aspire Vero laptop ahead of Black Friday

In our Acer Aspire Vero review, the laptop stood out with its commitment to sustainability, featuring a chassis made from post-consumer recycled plastic and a keyboard design that uses recycled materials. However, its environmental credentials don’t mean a sacrifice in performance. The Aspire Vero is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core processor, ensuring that it delivers on both speed and efficiency, making multitasking smooth and responsive.

We praised the Aspire Vero for its crisp, clear 15.6in Full HD display, which provides ample screen real estate for both work and entertainment. The laptop also doesn’t shy away from connectivity, offering a range of ports including USB-C, HDMI, and more, facilitating easy connection to a variety of peripherals.