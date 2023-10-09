Amazon Prime Day, October 2023: The BIGGEST laptop deals – LIVE
Keep up to date with the latest, greatest laptop deals from Amazon's second Prime Day deals event of 2023
Prime Day is a great time to bag a great laptop deal, with big discounts across the spectrum of portable PCs. Whether you’re looking for a portable gaming machine, a workhorse for school or a lightweight ultraportable for business trips, there’s usually a plethora of deals available to you.
It can, however, be tricky to judge which deals are the best deals, especially as there are so many different variants of each laptop model to choose from, each with a different level of specification and a different price. Never fear, however, because we’re here to help out.
Throughout the two days of Amazon Prime Day 2023, we’re going to be updating this live blog every time we spot a new deal on a laptop that’s worth you checking out. So if you’re looking for a new laptop, bookmark this page and keep coming back to see what’s new.
The best early Prime Day laptop deals – LIVE
09:37 | 10 Oct
Fancy a decent 2-in-1 for LESS THAN £200?
The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 could be right up your street. This Chromebook comes with a 2-in-1 detachable design, with the keyboard in the box, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c processor, 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM. And it also has an 11in touchscreen with a resolution of 2,000 x 1,200. Don’t expect the fastest of performance with this setup but, at this price, it’s a nice little machine.
09:09 | 10 oct
A budget gaming laptop for even less!
Acer’s Budget Nitro 5 AN515-45 is even cheaper than usual in the Prime Day sale, slashed from an average price of £872 to a super tempting £699.
This model comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H CPU, 16GB and 512GB SSD plus an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 and a Full HD 144Hz display. It’s a cracking specification for the money.
08:42 | 10 Oct
Microsoft’s best Windows tablet is down to its lowest ever price
Slim, lightweight and eminently portable, the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is a terrific 2-in-1 laptop, and right now it’s down to its lowest price on record. For as little as £799, you’re getting 12GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a speedy 12th Gen U-series Intel Core i5 processor. This price is only for the tablet, though – don’t forget to add a keyboard as well to turn it into a fully fledged laptop.
07:58 | 10 Oct
Acer’s recycled Aspire Vero is super cheap right now
If you want to feel better about buying a new laptop, this Acer Aspire Vero deal is for you. It’s largely made using post-consumer recycled plastics and the price has been reduced on the Core i7 (11th Gen) model (16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD) from an average £767 to a tempting £580. That’s a fantastic price for a laptop this well specified.